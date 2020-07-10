Make It Happen – Three Microhabits to Boost Your Day

Fun Little Tweaks to Feel Great Right Now

Life is often about what we do with our circumstances.

How we interpret and respond to events can make all the difference in living a life full of possibilities, and one locked in anxiety.

Lately, we have all been given a big test here with shelter at home orders. With the onslaught of information, change, and this confinement, many are finding this a rough go.

“Your present circumstances may seem limited, but you are never limited by your present circumstances.” -Mishi McCoy

There is also awesome opportunity here to get creative and rise above. Sometimes, it just takes a few small tweaks to get there.

Here are just those tweaks – three microhabits to give you a quick boost in this challenging time. Just a few minutes with each of these can create an entirely different day for you.

Thankfulness

Every day, at least once a day, name three things you are thankful for. You can do this by talking to yourself, writing it down, meditating on it, praying – whatever works for you.

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” -Oprah Winfrey

Do your best to name three different things every time. These can be big or small – thankful that I have friends, thankful for food, thankful for sunrises. There is always something to be thankful for, even in the darkest times.

Hydration

Simply making sure to drink enough water makes a huge difference in our resiliency and even builds our immune system.

“Hydration is the key to fighting viral infections.” – Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo, Mayo Clinic

Make a simple chart, or a calendar reminder, to drink at least 64 oz of water a day. Once better, take half your weight in pounds, and drink that in ounces daily. So, if you are 200 pounds, that’s 100 oz of water to intake.

Ideally, do this when you first wake up, and before every meal. You will enjoy consistent energy as your body can more easily move around nutrients and get rid of waste.

You can bolster this positive health habit with water-rich foods too.

Video Conference with Friends

It’s a pretty cool time right now with free video conference options, and people hungry to connect.

You can sign-up for Google Hangouts, Zoom and others for free and have multiple friends together live on your video conference. It works with phones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

We’re hearing of really creative ideas like spelling bees, playing charades, dance-offs and virtual happy hour. And yes, you can certainly do online karaoke!

It’s a great time to show virtual love, and you can use these creative and fun ways to do it more easily.

Previously published on raddadrules

