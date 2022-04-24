Mantra of Compassion

Listen as if the person speaking to you is God.

Speak with the gentle precision of a ballerina.

View the world as if everything and everyone is sacred.

Touch the flowers and allow them to enchant your inner being.

See the beauty and perfection in this moment.

Succumb to compassion.

Look strangers in the eyes and see yourself.

Remember silence implies consent.

Live with the intention to be a force for good.

Previously Published on Try Being Human

