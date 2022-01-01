Marijuana and CBD: The Inside Story [Video]

.

Navigating the terrain of fast-changing marijuana laws and the explosion of unregulated products like CBD can be daunting—and downright dangerous—for young people. This groundbreaking program goes behind-the-scenes in America’s expanding legal cannabis business, revealing that while pot is becoming more culturally acceptable for adult use, there are persistent hazards for teens—from arrest and conviction (possession and use is still illegal for those under 21 in every state!) to an array of very serious risks to developing brains, hearts and lungs. Featuring strikingly candid interviews with those who work with marijuana every day, this program cuts through the confusing clutter of new developments to give kids the solid information they need to stay safe and sober.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 I think we’re in a period where there’s

00:07 a lot of change connected with cannabis

00:09 so you have medical programs and you

00:14 have a whole host of efforts across the

00:17 United States to legalize it and I know

00:19 from talking to young people that it

00:22 does send a lot of different messages 30

00:25 states have medical cannabis laws the

00:28 media is really pushing medical cannabis

00:30 support and now the states are pushing

00:32 towards recreational laws it’s very

00:34 confusing for young people they’re

00:36 becoming very desensitized to it and

00:38 it’s very it’s troubling I think for us

00:42 as adults in certain states there’s a

00:45 cannabis dispensary on every block so

00:47 you’ll see more cannabis shops than

00:49 Starbucks young people are asking is it

00:51 safer than alcohol now that it’s

00:53 medically legal am i able to use it does

00:55 that mean it is safe for young people

01:01 [Music]

01:07 you

01:10 [Music]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

