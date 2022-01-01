Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Marijuana and CBD: The Inside Story [Video]

Marijuana and CBD: The Inside Story [Video]

Navigating the terrain of fast-changing marijuana laws and the explosion of unregulated products like CBD can be daunting—and downright dangerous—for young people.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Navigating the terrain of fast-changing marijuana laws and the explosion of unregulated products like CBD can be daunting—and downright dangerous—for young people. This groundbreaking program goes behind-the-scenes in America’s expanding legal cannabis business, revealing that while pot is becoming more culturally acceptable for adult use, there are persistent hazards for teens—from arrest and conviction (possession and use is still illegal for those under 21 in every state!) to an array of very serious risks to developing brains, hearts and lungs. Featuring strikingly candid interviews with those who work with marijuana every day, this program cuts through the confusing clutter of new developments to give kids the solid information they need to stay safe and sober.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I think we’re in a period where there’s
00:07
a lot of change connected with cannabis
00:09
so you have medical programs and you
00:14
have a whole host of efforts across the
00:17
United States to legalize it and I know
00:19
from talking to young people that it
00:22
does send a lot of different messages 30
00:25
states have medical cannabis laws the
00:28
media is really pushing medical cannabis
00:30
support and now the states are pushing
00:32
towards recreational laws it’s very
00:34
confusing for young people they’re
00:36
becoming very desensitized to it and
00:38
it’s very it’s troubling I think for us
00:42
as adults in certain states there’s a
00:45
cannabis dispensary on every block so
00:47
you’ll see more cannabis shops than
00:49
Starbucks young people are asking is it
00:51
safer than alcohol now that it’s
00:53
medically legal am i able to use it does
00:55
that mean it is safe for young people
01:01
[Music]
01:07
you
01:10
[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares8

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x