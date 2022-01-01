Marijuana and CBD: The Inside Story [Video]

.
Navigating the terrain of fast-changing marijuana laws and the explosion of unregulated products like CBD can be daunting—and downright dangerous—for young people. This groundbreaking program goes behind-the-scenes in America’s expanding legal cannabis business, revealing that while pot is becoming more culturally acceptable for adult use, there are persistent hazards for teens—from arrest and conviction (possession and use is still illegal for those under 21 in every state!) to an array of very serious risks to developing brains, hearts and lungs. Featuring strikingly candid interviews with those who work with marijuana every day, this program cuts through the confusing clutter of new developments to give kids the solid information they need to stay safe and sober.
