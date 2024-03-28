Marriage, a Self-Taught Learning Journey

Learning is a lifelong theme. Some knowledge is taught, like language and math. But some, like emotions and marriage, require self-study.

In relationships and marriage, whether you’re happy or not doesn’t directly relate to what you learn. Happiness or not, there’s always a lesson.

They say “life is the best teacher.” A strict teacher who tailors lessons to each person. He fills in your gaps, persistently pushing you.

A strict teacher creates excellent students. So when life is tough, pushing you into pain, don’t misinterpret. It’s just teaching you to strive, to improve daily. Like morning exercises, pushing you to rise early, endure hardships, all to see if you can persevere, work hard, endure the toughest.

Marriage and emotions are vital in life. Many face issues, pain, or entanglements in relationships and marriage. These are lessons, things to learn.

Relationships and marriage are about people and events. Who you meet, what happens — kind people teach gratitude and cherish, while tough ones teach strength and independence.

Unlike other learnings, marriage and emotions require self-realization, a self-taught journey. If you don’t learn well, two outcomes await: not appreciating your blessings, losing the best person in your life, or being trapped in pain, negativity.

The difference is stark: one mistake could be irreversible, no chance for correction. The other offers a new life once you awaken.

They say every person you meet is your “teacher,” here to educate you. They’ll teach you something, leaving once you’ve learned your lesson.

While profound, they aren’t true teachers. The real teacher is yourself, through experiences, awakening.

They call me “teacher,” but I know I merely guide based on fate. It’s about fate — finding my writing, agreeing with it, guiding you to where you want to be, a journey you must navigate alone.

Life teaches us endless lessons in navigating relationships. Parents, teachers, friends — they all educate us. With experience, we realize not all teaching is pleasant. Often, those we dislike or who dislike us teach us the most.

So, no matter who or what we face, look within, grow constantly — that’s spiritual practice.

Life’s path is full of mysteries, ups and downs. Reflect deeply, honor each experience.

