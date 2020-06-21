Get Daily Email
Marriage Done Right

Marriage Done Right

A good marriage provides a sense of security and happiness.

Under non-pandemic circumstances, it’s not unusual to question whether you married the right person. But after being in close quarters for weeks, this idea may be gaining steam. It’s just the wrong question.

A good marriage provides a sense of security and happiness. But too many people don’t know the things to do to have the kind of marriage they really want. It’s never too late to learn. And there is no time like the present to get started. Tod Jacob is the co-founder and Director of the David Robinson Institute for Jewish Heritage and Dr. Peter Lynn is the Dean of Students at the Institute. They are also the authors of Not a Partnership: Why We Keep Getting Marriage Wrong & How We Can Get It Right and they are here to share what they have learned about creating a good marriage that lasts.

Listen Now on Web Talk Radio 

Previously published on foundationscoachingnc.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares' mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to helping men be admired, respected, and cherished as husbands and fathers. She is a Communications Coach and Marriage Consultant in the Raleigh, NC Area. You can learn more at www.leslidoares.com. She wants to end the chore wars She has created The Hero Husband Project to do just that. Find out more at www.theherohusbandproject.com

