Home / Featured Content / Meccamorphosis – Petty [Video]

Meccamorphosis – Petty [Video]

"I'm not going to be petty like you, Dad..."

by

 

By Button Poetry

Meccamorphosis, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’m not going to be petty like you, Dad,
00:09
when you told Mom about my middle school boyfriend
00:12
so I told her about your middle-aged girlfriends.
00:14
I’ll admit that was bad,
00:16
probably would’ve stayed in a child’s place
00:18
if it wasn’t crowded with all your peanut-shaped womens in there,
00:21
peanut-headed childrens always talking to me
00:23
like they not ruining family.
00:25
Mecca, you smell lovely today, girl. You got to tell me what you use.
00:30
Try water.
00:32
But honestly, what can I do when roasting be my favorite form of poetry
00:36
and poetry be my favorite form of healing
00:39
and healing is something I can’t flower
00:41
’cause hate stays in my roots.
00:43
I think I get it from my father,
00:45
like our relationship’s so rocky
00:46
’cause Papa was a rolling stone turned landslide.
00:50
He got craters so wide, his face shady like a moon phase.
00:53
His stomach swollen swallowing apologies and spitting out commands.
00:56
Telling me he loved me, but don’t take my hurt seriously.
00:59
So I sit here and try to figure why his breath smell
01:02
like a bad perm with all that lie.
01:05
I told myself I shouldn’t argue with him the way that I do.
01:07
But this hate seeps on my soul; it’s embedded.
01:10
I see Mom can never leave this ex-man, no wonder why my genes grey.
01:13
Can’t decide to be black or white about how I feel about him
01:17
that’s why I hate bad men who are good fathers
01:19
who have daughters ’cause it don’t matter what I say to hurt him,
01:22
the only person that’s roasting is me.
01:24
I grew up hearing about Mom’s suffering until they became my own.
01:27
I learned so much about heartbreak that it felt like the norm.
01:30
He tells me to get over it, but to help me, he doesn’t bother.
01:33
If we never walk in the right direction,
01:35
can I even say he’s like a stepfather, see.
01:37
I’m so scorn you can’t tell if these are scabs or scales.
01:41
I’m dragging so much pain,
01:43
I feel like the window to all their arguments,
01:45
born to be the anger my mom doesn’t want to feel.
01:48
I’ve cried so much my lungs look like [inaudible] rags.
01:50
I can’t wash away this rage from any other man.
01:52
I’m so separated from your other kids, I can feel the half in their sibling.
01:57
They don’t have to tell their moms and themselves that they’re enough.
02:03
How do I get over it?
02:05
When you act like what you do to each other, don’t involve me,
02:08
when you forget about the baby and the baby mama
02:11
when you look so much like your father, you can get kicked out before he does.
02:16
How this heaviness I feel is just me being your anchor to our home.
02:20
Am I just an excuse so you can have one?
02:24
I want nothing more than to have what we had,
02:28
to go dances and conferences and I’m always your date
02:31
when my mama can’t be, not them.
02:34
It just should’ve been me.
02:36
You are so stupid to think
02:39
that you are not my only friend in this world,
02:42
to waste all this time, and that’s so petty of you.
02:47
But I can’t help to think what would really be petty
02:51
is if you are gone before we could fix it all.
02:56
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

