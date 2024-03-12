Michael Roub: Play Your Strengths

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we interviewed Michael Roub, a Health Care Expert and Advisor to Healthcare Businesses. He will engage us in his story and a path that took a lot of twists and turns that made him who he is today. Prior to entering the Healthcare Industry back in 2002, Michael had a very lucrative job as a successful investment banker, then took a wrong jump in the Tech Sector that led him to finally find his perfect niche in the Healthcare Sector.

With over decades of experience in a different industry, Michael Roub is ready to share important advice about genuine leadership and knowing your priorities. These and more!

Do not miss this episode!!!

In This Episode:

[1:57] What does Championship Leadership mean to Michael?

[3:25] Who is Michael Roub and what brought him to where he is today?

[6:24] Leaders that have influenced him.

[10:52] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[13:07] A turning point inside of his life.

[16:20] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Leadership is when you have to really take a view with everybody, including yourself.”

“Job titles only matter so much at some point, it really deals with people and everyone plays a role.”

“I wanted to be that dad coaching teams and being around.”

“I didn’t want to live to work, I want to work to live.”

“Play to your strengths and recognize what your weaknesses are, then start to decide where those weaknesses are areas where you can grow.”

“Empower those people that you work with to step up, never be afraid for somebody to outgrow their role.”

About The Guest:

Michael Roub is the Managing Partner and founder of Inflection 360. He has more than two decades of

business expertise as a strategic advisor and consultant, corporate executive, and investment banker.

Michael has extensive experience with corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and capital

raising and has worked extensively with dental and medical groups and private equity backed-platforms.

Prior to starting Inflection 360, Michael had senior business development roles at Western Dental

Services and US HealthWorks. He also spent several years developing and operating multiple multi-

specialty surgical centers in Southern California. Michael began his career as an investment banker with

Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette where he advised clients on a wide range of capital raising, M&A and

restructuring efforts.

Michael earned a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of

Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Resources:

This post was previously published on NateBailey.org.

