My Daughter Is in Love???

Yo, we have a huge problem on our hands. Okay, my daughter Anaya just told me that she’s in love. Now, I did not believe her when she started to talk. I was starting to get a little worried. First of all, I was picking her up and taking her home from a gymnastics class. She starts telling me how she was reading buddies with this kid at her school, and she’s just kind of like, “Look, man, I like this guy a lot.” And I’m like, “Whoa, what do you mean you like him?” She goes, “Well, I love him.” And I’m like, “What do you mean you love him?” You know what I’m saying? But I didn’t portray that. That’s not what I said on camera. She’s never said that to me before. She loves him. I’m like, “How do you know you love him?” So I had to find out what was going on. I have the whole conversation pretty much recorded on my stories. Let’s see if Anaya really is in love or if this is just a lot of like, “I just don’t understand how you could like somebody for any reason other than he smells like bacon.”

He doesn’t smell like bacon, so I just don’t understand why you like him. So tell me why.

His good and his voice is… His skin’s like really crunchy, like bacon.

No, I thought Anaya loves bacon.

Oh, he’s the love of your life now. Wow, that’s saying a whole lot. Okay, well, he must smell like brownies then. Does he smell like brownies?

He smells good, but not like brownies. Okay.

Oh, he’s more like hand sanitizer. Wait, wait, look, girl, this ain’t real love, you know what I’m saying? What if he grows up and he ends up being busted? Like, he doesn’t… He’s not handsome no more. What if he grows up and he’s just kind of average looking? And this is what she said. “What happens if he’s not handsome when he grows up and you didn’t… You didn’t… You gonna marry the man?”

Okay, so you’re not committed to him then. So that’s not real love.

It ain’t real love, baby. Okay, okay, okay, cool. So you don’t really love him like that. This is just like… Not a committed relationship. She’s like, “Nah, I will put makeup on his face and he will be handsome.” “You’re gonna put makeup on a grown man?” “Okay, well, if he grows up here and he looks busted, just say he looks ugly. So what, are you gonna still be with him?”

Okay.

That’s committed relationship right there. I like that.

Well, I heard you walked up to the boy and told him you liked them anyway.

The boy?

Yeah.

You told him on Valentine’s Day?

Yeah.

Why would you tell him on Valentine’s Day?

Because…

Exactly. But it’s a loving day, but like, what does it have to do with you and him?

Love of God.

You love him like God loves them, like just like you love everybody.

Kiss them, love them.

Wait a minute. Wait a minute, Anaya. Why? Why you… Why you kiss them, love them? I don’t know what that means. Can you explain that?

Anaya is like determined at this point, you know what I’m saying? She ends up telling me that she thinks she’s a grown woman, and I was offended by this, and I was trying to play it cool, guys, but I honestly, I lost all my cool.

When you grow up, you could be boyfriend and girlfriend if that’s what he wants to be your boyfriend. But not now. You’re too young to have a boyfriend. Be honest, do you understand that?

Yeah.

And what about him? And he has a girlfriend?

Okay.

No, you can’t.

No, you’re too young to have a boyfriend, even if he is your age.

What?

Yeah, I’m so sorry, but right now, I don’t think it’s a good idea for you to have a boyfriend. No, not even at seven. Six. Eight. One little six-year-old daughter thinks that she loves this man, and to me, it just lets me know that one, we’re doing a good job as a husband and wife, showing true love and showing what real love looks like in our household. But two, I don’t want to be showing that crack. You can’t marry somebody at your young age.

Okay.

And don’t get, don’t let me look like this. No, women don’t look like this, absolutely not.

Just chill, okay? You’re gonna find your husband or your man or whatever you’re looking for. Maybe this guy is, I don’t know, but not now.

Just like, well then cool, y’all could just be liking each other. I’m gonna find a way, a time, a moment to connect with my daughter. And I loves two things, as far as I know, bacon and brownies. So next episode, Anaya and I gonna have some nice daddy-daughter time. We’re gonna make some brownies, and hopefully I can win her heart back. Let me know in the comment section what you guys think, what you would do if you’re in my situation. I need help. Thank you guys so much for watching, protecting your life, keeping it real, we’re popping. If you’re fortunate enough to be doing life with someone else, make sure you watch this video with them. If they’re not around, share it with them. See y’all next time. Peace.

