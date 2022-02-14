My Favourite Valentine’s Date Was a Disaster

I’m not really into the whole Valentine’s Day thing. I mean, I like love and all that mushy stuff as much as the next person, but it’s just not my thing to make a big deal out of it. That said, I was pretty excited about my date with Jeremy this year. We’d been talking online for months and finally decided to meet up in person.

We agreed to meet at a coffee shop near his place. He told me he’d be there early so we could get a table, and I showed up right on time. But when I got there, there was no Jeremy in sight! Not only that, but the coffee shop was completely packed — there wasn’t even an open seat anywhere! Even more annoying is that the place was filled with couples holding hands and being all lovey-dovey.

I ended up having to sit right next to two giggly teenagers who kept leaning in close together, whispering secrets in each other’s ears all night long. Thankfully, my phone was fully charged so I had something to keep me entertained. After a while, a rando started to annoy me so I decided it was time to go. I waited at the table for a good half an hour but Jeremy never showed up! It turned out he had gotten our meeting place mixed up and had been waiting at another coffee shop on a different street.

So, as you might imagine, I wasn’t in a very romantic mood when I finally met up with him. Jeremy was really apologetic about the mixup, though! He told me he had been flustered about meeting me and that he kind of lost his head for a moment.

So instead of going out to dinner like we had planned, we decided to order in pizza and watch a movie at his place. It was actually really nice because we were able to talk about other things besides Valentine’s Day. We laughed, joked around, and shared our favorite cheesy movie quotes with each other until late into the night!

I definitely had an uncomfortable start to my date — especially because I spent the first hour or so sitting next to teenage lovebirds — but it ended up being a really fun and special night all the same.

So, in conclusion, my favourite Valentine’s date was definitely a disaster because I spent way too much time waiting for Jeremy at that coffee shop. But because he showed me how cute and funny he could be when we finally met up, the date still turned out to be pretty great.

And this year, we have Valentine’s Day #2…

