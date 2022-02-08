Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Natalie Kaplan – Earwigs [Video]

Natalie Kaplan – Earwigs [Video]

"Once I caught an earwig in my bathroom"

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Natalie Kaplan, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
once I caught an earwig in my bathroom
00:05
underneath the mug and then I was too
00:08
afraid to pick it up so I just left the
00:09
mug there for two days until the bug
00:11
died once my partner was in the hospital
00:15
and I was trapped in the waiting room as
00:17
a voice at the desk said family only I
00:20
watched their mother disappear through
00:22
the swinging doors waited hours once
00:27
Texas lawmakers tried to sue the city of
00:30
Houston for giving benefits to same-sex
00:32
spouses in the courtroom all these men’s
00:36
stands their legs skittering beneath a
00:39
crisp cuffed trouser some say that your
00:42
wigs will crawl in through the human ear
00:44
and lay eggs on the brain to earwig
00:46
means to persuade by persistent
00:48
confidential talk to constantly mutter
00:50
in everyone’s ears until the mumble
00:52
becomes normal becomes law the men walk
00:57
they’re pressed shirts crawling against
01:00
their chests they say the Supreme Court
01:03
decision didn’t explicitly extend
01:06
benefits to gay spouses I want to
01:08
explain that the literal point of
01:10
marriage is benefits taxes inheritance
01:13
visitation but they aren’t listening
01:15
their faces flatten squish tiny
01:18
segmented bodies so they’re out from
01:20
beneath their hair the next dissolve
01:22
into avalanches of waving feelers their
01:24
pant legs wriggle out into long
01:26
strengths of centipedes cockroaches
01:27
squirm from their noses their empty
01:28
suits collapse a wave of rioting insects
01:31
rising to swallow the room I want to
01:35
lock the doors and leave them there
01:36
until they die but it’s too late
01:39
they are already everywhere the library
01:44
the grocery store the doctor’s office
01:47
squirming all over everything I need to
01:49
live and now I can’t buy vegetables or
01:52
sit down in waiting rooms for fear one
01:54
of them will ride out and deny me my
01:56
cold medicine or my breakfast cereal
01:59
tell me I wasn’t explicitly promised
02:01
them I don’t know whose ears they have
02:04
crawled into whose faces are being
02:06
chewed from the inside ready to burst
02:08
open across my living room floor what
02:10
about the mailman my boss our new land
02:14
it’s hard to understand the fear until
02:16
you find one in your bathroom
02:17
and you realize you only just saw it now
02:21
you only found this one and how many
02:25
more are waiting to crawl out of the
02:27
drain and into your next bath I try to
02:31
tell this to the bugs swarming my
02:33
apartment but they are already gnawing
02:35
my home to pieces and somewhere in an
02:39
alternate future my lover dies in a
02:43
sterile white bed and I pressed my face
02:47
against the wall hallways apart all I
02:51
can hear are tiny legs and mouths the
02:56
chewing the teeth
03:00
[Applause]
03:02
[Music]
03:03
[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x