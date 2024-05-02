New to Pre-Order: Gargoyles, Godzilla, Marvel, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings!

It’s May, so it’s time to reveal the next wave of collectibles from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD! Today pre-orders open up for new busts, statues and action figures from Gargoyles, Marvel, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings! Plus, the return of Godzilla! It’s the best of all worlds! Pre-order at a store near you (find one at comicshoplocator.com) or order online at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!



Gargoyles Gallery Diorama Goliath Deluxe PVC Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to shake it off! Goliath sheds his stony outer skin as the sun sets on this Gallery Diorama from DST! Capturing the leader of the Gargoyles as he transforms from statue to beast, just like in the hit 1990s animated series, this approximately 11-inch PVC statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Richard Force and Michelle Reilly! SRP: $85.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/goliath-deluxe-gallery-diorama/

Lord of the Rings Invisible Frodo Deluxe Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! I see you! Frodo puts on the ring and goes to the dark side in this new special-edition action figure from DST! Cast entirely in clear plastic, this “invisible” action figure stands approximately 5 inches tall and features 16 points of articulation, as well as multiple accessories. It comes packaged in a full-color window box, with a fifth panel door, designed to re-create the memorable scene from the Prancing Pony Inn, where Frodo put on the One Ring for the first time. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, packaging design by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, Inc.! SRP: $29.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/invisible-frodo-special-edition-deluxe-action-figure/

Marvel Animated-Style Spider-Man (Chimney) Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Web-Slinger returns! Perched atop a metal chimney pipe, Spider-Man crouches and overlooks the city he’s sworn to protect in this mini-statue based on the Young Marvel cover artwork of Marvel Comics. Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this sculpture features art-accurate sculpting and paint details. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! SRP: $60.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/spider-man-on-chimney-animated-style-statue/

Marvel Gallery Diorama Gamerverse Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man Deluxe PVC Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! Game on! The second in a trilogy of PVC statues based on the hit Spider-Man 2 video game, this Gallery Diorama of Spider-Man is packed with action! With his four mechanical arms extended and firing a line of webbing, this approximately 12-inch diorama interacts with Miles Morales and the upcoming Venom, but displays just fine on its own. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by John Cleary! SRP: $85.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/marvels-spider-man-2-spider-man-deluxe-gallery-diorama/

Marvel Minimates Spider-Man: Clone Saga Deluxe Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s the attack of the clones! The classic 1990s comic book storyline comes alive in this all-new set of Marvel Minimates! Starring Ben Reilly as Spider-Man, and featuring Kaine, the Jackal, Lady Octopus and the Green Goblin, these five 2-inch figures each feature multiple points of articulation, and the set includes a Goblin Glider as well as parts to transform Ben Reilly into Spider-Carnage! All five come packaged in a full-color window box, with a fifth-panel door featuring original Minimates artwork inspired by the storyline. Designed and illustrated by Barry Bradfield! SRP: $39.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/spider-man-clone-saga-deluxe-minimates-box-set/

Marvel Premier Collection Apocalypse 1/7 Scale Resin Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! All hail The First One! Apocalypse, a.k.a. En Sabah Nur, the first mutant, arrives in the Premier Collection statue line with sword in hand, looking to conquer. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this 1/7 scale resin statue brandishes a scimitar in one hand and raises the other in a threatening manner and is a menacing addition to your X-Men collection. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Victor Hugo Sousa! SRP: $250.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/apocalypse-premier-collection-statue/

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Emperor Palpatine Milestones 1/6 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Let the hate flow through you! Emperor Palpatine prepares to unleash the Dark Side of the Force in this all-new Milestones statue! Standing approximately 12 inches tall atop a throne room base, this 1/6 Scale Statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 11000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered full-color box. SRP: $250.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-emperor-palpatine-milestones-statue/

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Salacious Crumb Legends in 3D 1/2 Scale Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Be the Hutt! Get your own sidekick with the Salacious Crumb Legends in 3-D bust! This half-scale bust measures approximately 8 inches tall and features a detailed rendition of Crumb as he appears in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, atop a pedestal base inspired by Jabba’s throne. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $200.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-salacious-b-crumb-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

Star Wars Clone Wars Yoda Animated 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Begun the Clone Wars have! The line of Star Wars animated-style mini-busts continues with the reveal of Yoda! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall with his lightsaber raised, this detailed bust is based on his appearance in the Clone Wars animated series and sits atop a black pedestal. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $130.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-the-clone-wars-yoda-animated-bust/

Star Wars Empire Strikes Back Wampa 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Welcome to Hoth! One of Hoth’s most unfriendly – and anxiously awaited! – inhabitants is joining the 1/6 scale line of mini-busts from GG LTD! Standing approximately 7.5 inches tall, this massive bust will tower over the rest of your Star Wars characters while baring its teeth and claws. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a black pedestal. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $250.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-the-empire-strikes-back-wampa-mini-bust/

Godzilla Classic Movie Vinyl Figural Banks

A Diamond Select Toys release! They’re back! Godzilla fans rejoice, because DST is bringing back their popular Godzilla vinyl banks, this time in full-color window boxes! Godzilla (1974), Godzilla (1989), Rodan, Jet Jaguar and Mechagodzilla each range from 8-12 inches tall, and feature a coin slot on the back and a removable access door in the head or tail. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!



Godzilla 1974 Vinyl Figural Bank SRP: $49.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/godzilla-1974-figural-bank/



Godzilla 1989 Vinyl Figural Bank SRP: $75.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/godzilla-1989-figural-bank/



Rodan Vinyl Figural Bank SRP: $49.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/rodan-1993-figural-bank/



Jet Jaguar Vinyl Figural Bank SRP: $59.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/jet-jaguar-figural-bank/



Mechagodzilla Vinyl Figural Bank SRP: $49.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/mechagodzilla-figural-bank/

All art- Gentle Giant LTD / Diamond Select Toys