There’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

My body type does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Whether light or dark or in between.

Whether my hips be big or small or nonexistent.

Whether my lips be full or thin.

Whether the shape of my eyes is oval, slant, or round like the moon.

Whether my height is short or tall or in between.

Whether I am plus size or society standard.

Whether my hair is braided, or in a weave or in an Afro.

Whether it be 4c or 1b or whatever other number and letter you try to group me in.

My aesthetic does not add to or subtract to my blackness.

My strength does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My attitude does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My tone does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My sensuality does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Nor does my swag, nor my style, nor my deepness.

My education does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

I am a black woman because I am a black woman.

And there’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

We are loud, we are soft, we are strong, and we are weak.

We are the light, we are the dark, we are life, and we are death.

We are the mother, we are the child.

We are truthful, we are liars, we are sensual, and we are void of sensuality.

We are bold, we are fearful.

We are for the movement, we are against it, we are fighters, we are lovers, we are black and proud, and we are full of self-hate.

We are nerds, we are full of cool.

We are straight, we are gay.

We are real and yet we are full of magic too.

No matter how you slice it we are not all the same.

And that’s okay.

Because there’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash