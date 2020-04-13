Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / No One Way To Be a Black Woman

No One Way To Be a Black Woman

A poem.

by Leave a Comment

There’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

There’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

There’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

My body type does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Whether light or dark or in between.

My body type does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Whether my hips be big or small or nonexistent.

Whether my lips be full or thin.

Whether the shape of my eyes is oval, slant, or round like the moon.

My body type does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Whether my height is short or tall or in between.

Whether I am plus size or society standard.

Whether my hair is braided, or in a weave or in an Afro.

Whether it be 4c or 1b or whatever other number and letter you try to group me in.

My aesthetic does not add to or subtract to my blackness.

My strength does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My attitude does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My tone does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

My sensuality does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

Nor does my swag, nor my style, nor my deepness.

My education does not add to or subtract from my blackness.

I am a black woman because I am a black woman.

And there’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

We are loud, we are soft, we are strong, and we are weak.

We are the light, we are the dark, we are life, and we are death.

We are the mother, we are the child.

We are truthful, we are liars, we are sensual, and we are void of sensuality.

We are bold, we are fearful.

We are for the movement, we are against it, we are fighters, we are lovers, we are black and proud, and we are full of self-hate.

We are nerds, we are full of cool.

We are straight, we are gay.

We are real and yet we are full of magic too.

No matter how you slice it we are not all the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And that’s okay.

Because there’s no ONE way to be a black woman.

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Unsplash

About D. Sylvester

I’m just your everyday melanin filled, black girl with a fire in her belly and something to say.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.