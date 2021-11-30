No Ordinary Lovers

I loved you under the Strawberry moon tonight

and after it was over, you were gone

Our love is not an ordinary love;

methodical, monotonous, and full of routine rituals

No bland breakfast banter or wanton waiting for time to pass

a stolen kiss, wandering hands, and gentle eyes

You leave handprints on my soul as you gently caress my skin

nowhere have we been together that doesn’t defy all rhyme and reason

For you hold me in the space between now and tomorrow

time is suspended in the world we create

With just one look from your eyes that penetrate my soul-

I am gone

For together we are diving into an uncertain future

every moment created blends into the moments before

Until time has passed and dissolved into the beauty of forever

and we are not ordinary lovers

For you make me believe in an eternity I abandoned when I was reborn

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

