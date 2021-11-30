Get Daily Email
Featured Content / No Ordinary Lovers

No Ordinary Lovers

A poem of eternity.

by

 

I loved you under the Strawberry moon tonight
and after it was over, you were gone

Our love is not an ordinary love;
methodical, monotonous, and full of routine rituals

No bland breakfast banter or wanton waiting for time to pass
a stolen kiss, wandering hands, and gentle eyes

You leave handprints on my soul as you gently caress my skin
nowhere have we been together that doesn’t defy all rhyme and reason

For you hold me in the space between now and tomorrow
time is suspended in the world we create

With just one look from your eyes that penetrate my soul-
I am gone

For together we are diving into an uncertain future
every moment created blends into the moments before

Until time has passed and dissolved into the beauty of forever
and we are not ordinary lovers

For you make me believe in an eternity I abandoned when I was reborn

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Bingodesigns / Pixabay

 

About Stephanie Parry

Stephanie is a poet, writer, moon lover, and witch. She explores the lessons of love, sex, and non-traditional relationships within every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
stephanieparry.medium.com.

