No Ordinary Lovers

I loved you under the Strawberry moon tonight
and after it was over, you were gone
Our love is not an ordinary love;
methodical, monotonous, and full of routine rituals
No bland breakfast banter or wanton waiting for time to pass
a stolen kiss, wandering hands, and gentle eyes
You leave handprints on my soul as you gently caress my skin
nowhere have we been together that doesn’t defy all rhyme and reason
For you hold me in the space between now and tomorrow
time is suspended in the world we create
With just one look from your eyes that penetrate my soul-
I am gone
For together we are diving into an uncertain future
every moment created blends into the moments before
Until time has passed and dissolved into the beauty of forever
and we are not ordinary lovers
For you make me believe in an eternity I abandoned when I was reborn
