Notion for Couples: Organizing Our Lives One Page at a Time

As MD Meets Techie, we believe being part of a couple is a unique experience that comes with its own set of challenges and triumphs. Keeping track of shared activities and interests is vital, especially in a world dominated by information overload. That’s where Notion comes in. This versatile productivity tool not only helps with work but also shines in the realm of personal relationship organization. In this blog, we will walk through how we use three main pages in our Notion Relationship Journal: The Watch List, Reading List, and Travel List.

If you’d like download a copy of our template discussed in this article, you can purchase it from our shop. If you’re new or unfamiliar with Notion, you can download it here.

The Watch List: Curating Our Shared Screen Time

As a couple, we both are big on consuming various types of content — movies, TV series, documentaries, and everything in between. Our Watch List on Notion is where all our “to-watch” items come together, serving as an archive of our shared screen interests.

Every time we come across something interesting to watch, we simply add it to our Watch List. This includes the name of the show or movie, a picture if available, and any other relevant properties like genre, platform availability, etc. This systematic organization not only helps us keep track but also simplifies the decision-making process.

We all have those languid Sunday evenings or unexpected pockets of free time where we’re unsure of how to fill the time. During such times, our Watch List becomes a go-to entertainment directory. No more aimlessly scrolling through endless Netflix or Amazon Prime catalogs. One glance at our Watch List, and we’re ready to dive into our next adventure, rom-com, or thriller.

The beauty of having a shared Watch List is that it becomes a repository of potential shared experiences. It is not just about consuming content but about doing it together, about creating shared memories, shared laughter, and shared gasps of surprise.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Reading List: Fostering Shared Knowledge

Reading, an intensely personal activity, has a unique place in our relationship. Our Reading List on Notion is where we track all the items we’re individually reading. We understand the importance of having our separate reading journeys while also creating an avenue for shared intellectual growth.

Every time we finish reading a book, we update the Reading List and prepare a brief summary to discuss it with the other. This isn’t about grueling book report sessions but informal chats where we share our takeaways, unique perspectives, and interesting revelations.

We also maintain a combined Reading List of books and articles we feel would be beneficial to read together. This practice promotes mutual growth, shared understanding, and aids in nurturing an intellectually stimulating relationship.

The Travel List: Our Shared Adventure Catalog

Traveling as a couple is not just about visiting new places but about creating shared memories, experiences, and understanding each other in different contexts. Our Travel List page on Notion serves as a Kanban board where we list all the places we want to visit together.

With time, we’ve also added a combined wishlist of experiences we want to share, like skydiving in Dubai or attending the Jazz festival in New Orleans. This wishlist becomes particularly useful during special occasions. For instance, on birthdays, we often pick up an item from this list as a surprise gift.

Maintaining this travel list serves multiple purposes. It becomes a catalog of our travel dreams, a checklist of experiences, and a visual memory board of our shared adventures. The act of striking off an item from the list brings a sense of fulfillment, achievement, and shared joy, fostering a stronger bond in our relationship.

Final Words: Harnessing Notion for Enriched Relationships

Using Notion to manage our Watch List, Reading List, and Travel List has been transformative for our relationship. It has not only organized our shared activities but has also served as a platform for shared growth and mutual understanding. These lists have helped in creating a shared repository of memories, dreams, and experiences that form the fabric of our relationship.

So, if you’re part of a couple looking for ways to manage and enhance your shared experiences, consider giving Notion a try. It might just become your relationship’s new best friend.

If you’d like download a copy of our template discussed in this article, you can purchase it from our shop. If you’re new or unfamiliar with Notion, you can download it here.

MD Meets Techie is a brand that creates digital products and experiences for couples. Follow us on our Instagram for more similar content.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Jess Bailey on Unsplash