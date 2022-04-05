On the Rise

We never fail to be awed by the many, beautiful hot air balloons that lift off from Ann Morrison Park at the annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

As the air in the balloons gets hotter than the surrounding air, they rise. Walking between the balloons before liftoff, the sound is incredible! In fact, an article in the Idaho Statesman newspaper recommended that attendees leave their dogs at home because the sound—like a herd of fire breathing dragons—can scare them.

Mentally, emotionally, or spiritually, what is it that lifts you up?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan