Our Father’s Tears

I remember my father crying. I’m not sure when or at what age, though I could venture a guess — I was (perhaps) six. It was over our beagle. In my fifty-one years, I’ve witnessed men cry over dogs more than anything else.

Men’s tears can be elusive, poignant, and fleeting — the rain that softens deserts. Perhaps this is what father hunger is, more of a thirst than a pang — a universal longing for what is muscle to become water. As Father’s Day arrives, it has me pondering, what does it take to be a good father — to be a fully present dad? What is the cultural legacy of fatherly absence, be it physical, emotional, or both?

I am a woman and a mother. I make no claims to have personal experience with living in the body of a cis-gendered male or being a father. I risk coming off as critiquing. There are good men in this world. There are earnest men in this world. They show up daily and bring their best. I have experienced and witnessed men at their best. Soft and solid. Breath and bone. Able to cry and shout at the heavens, leading with humility, grace, and integrity.

I have experienced men at their worst. Walking out on fatherhood, being on the receiving end of a fist, or equally painful, a word that packs a punch at what resides between my legs. Perhaps most confusing, I have experienced such vulnerability and destruction coming from the same men; men I have loved and trusted. Many have experienced variations of this. Father-hunger transcends gender, hitting us individually and societally. Given our current political climate, I believe, the US is currently a land of orphans. We are without a father, and to date, show little interest in a mother (though I’m confident, we’d all benefit from a hefty dose of Her).

To be wrapped in the arms of a father who keeps monsters at bay and simultaneously shushes and soothes is profoundly comforting and protective. The presence of masculine energy that can laugh and cry, lead and submit, love, and be loved, shelters us. And it begs the question(s): what if protection and nurturing are synonymous? What if providing equals feeding hearts as well as bellies?

When we genderize emotions and behaviors, what are the ramifications for our children and our society? If mothering equates to affection, tenderness, nurturing, devotion, and fathering, it translates to protecting, providing, stoicism and strength, where does love land? When love gets genderized, and the very language a father speaks must omit a constellation of words, tones, and gestures deemed too feminine, what type of father remains?

On thesaurus.com, the word protection is synonymous with invulnerability, which unsettles me to no end. To be without vulnerability is to either be dead or without heart. Nothing about either is protective. The disavowing of vulnerability is indicative of a culture with a wall so towering that it’s no wonder we can no longer elect a leader, much less have meaningful dialog. Like the lost boys, we’ve grown feral.

Donald Trump is a man who will not uncloak and espouse empathy, cry, or admit error. His very being has ushered us to Neverland, with all its Disneyesque gaud and drama, and where we will never, ever, grow up. Remember that Peter Pan was without father or mother — that he did not have a shadow attached to his heel. That it was Wendy who tirelessly sat by the window with needle and thread in hand. A man severed from his shadow must not be trusted.