Our Gold Medal Moments

Life isn’t about living a bubble-wrapped existence. Life is about living a full life…and living to tell the tale.

– Adam Kreek, Olympic Gold Medalist & Professional Speaker

I was at a workplace safety conference a few years ago and one of the keynote speakers was Adam Kreek. Adam won an Olympic Gold medal in Rowing in 2008. Four years later, he and three teammates orchestrated an unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean (that doubled as a research and education project).

I must confess to being rather pleasantly surprised at being blown out of the water by Adam’s powerful presentation—partly because I wasn’t particularly expecting to hear his messages at a safety conference.

But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that a workplace health & safety conference is probably the BEST place to have heard what he had to say. Adam’s presentation was about passion, purpose, perseverance and performance…all of which are necessary in order for an organization to ensure their workplace is a healthy & safe environment for everyone.

Here are a few key messages from Adam’s presentation:

On Achieving Your Goals…

“It’s actually quite simple to achieve what you want: Dream Big. Act Small. Work Hard.”

“It’s no so much about what you get. It’s about who you become on the journey.”

“Life is a game of forward motion…what are you moving towards?”

On Adversity…

“The goal remains…it’s just the path that has changed.”

“Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It’s the strength to continue that matters.”

“Reflect. Learn. Grow. Let it go.”

“There is an important difference between ‘I am a failure’ and ‘I am someone who has failed.’”

“I can separate the facts of the situation from the feelings of the situation.”

“Focus on what you can control.”

On Stress…

“Your nerves exist to serve.”

“It is so important to turn stress into ACTION.”

“Life is about action…moving forward. If I’m stressed out, I need to find a way to move forward.”

“It is important to take a break before we break.”

“You need to figure out how HOW you can you take a break that is regenerative and useful…for you.”

On Perseverance…

“People ask me how I crossed the ocean. I tell them ‘one stroke at a time.’”

When it Comes to “Success,” here are Four Important Questions to Ask Yourself…

Are you healthy? Are you self-aware? Are you serving your community or making the world a better place in some way? Are you building authentic relationships?

Gold Medal Moments

At one point, Adam asked the audience “What is YOUR next Gold Medal Moment?” He then explained to us what it was like to cross the finish line and realize their team had won Gold. It sounded amazing. But as Adam pointed out, that actual moment of winning gold passed very quickly…so when we are striving to achieve our own Gold Medal Moments, we would be wise to enjoy—and continually learn from—the journey/process of getting there.

One More Story

Near the end of his presentation, Adam shared this story:

Shortly after he had retired as an Olympic Athlete, he was asked by a local school to deliver a presentation. He said sure. But he was really nervous because public speaking wasn’t something he had done much of. So he showed up, did the presentation and was pretty sure he’d done a lousy job. But he hoped that maybe it wasn’t as bad as he’d thought.

Nope.

After he’d finished speaking, the principal took him aside and said, “Adam: that was the worst presentation I have ever heard.”

All of us at the safety conference roared with laughter! Adam had quite obviously learned from his abject failure and rocky start as a professional speaker—and went on to become an outstanding presenter.

“You row an ocean by taking one stroke at a time. You build a business by solving one problem at a time. Make forward progress one inch at a time. Inch by inch. Repeat.”

– Adam Kreek

