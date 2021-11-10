Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Participants Wanted [Video]

Participants Wanted [Video]

You are a Participant. You have the power to change the world.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

You are a Participant. You have the power to change the world. Let’s Participate, together.

Learn more about Participant here: https://participant.com/

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
you are a participant
00:04
a participant in our shared humanity
00:07
a participant in our local communities a
00:10
participant on this great big rock
00:13
spinning around the sun that’s good
00:16
you have the power to change the world
00:19
in a million important ways
00:22
inspired by content that takes you from
00:24
the seats to the streets
00:26
creating impact through urls and irl you
00:31
are speaking out and showing up it’s a
00:33
part of your everyday
00:35
advocating volunteering creating
00:38
planting problem solving voting
00:41
supporting grassroots organizations
00:43
raising empathetic kids you’re 11 years
00:46
old
00:47
imagining better futures for all
00:50
ordinary people
00:52
making an extraordinary impact together
00:56
join participant today
00:58
[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x