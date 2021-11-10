Participants Wanted [Video]

.

.

You are a Participant. You have the power to change the world. Let’s Participate, together.

Learn more about Participant here: https://participant.com/

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 you are a participant

00:04 a participant in our shared humanity

00:07 a participant in our local communities a

00:10 participant on this great big rock

00:13 spinning around the sun that’s good

00:16 you have the power to change the world

00:19 in a million important ways

00:22 inspired by content that takes you from

00:24 the seats to the streets

00:26 creating impact through urls and irl you

00:31 are speaking out and showing up it’s a

00:33 part of your everyday

00:35 advocating volunteering creating

00:38 planting problem solving voting

00:41 supporting grassroots organizations

00:43 raising empathetic kids you’re 11 years

00:46 old

00:47 imagining better futures for all

00:50 ordinary people

00:52 making an extraordinary impact together

00:56 join participant today

00:58 [Music]

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock