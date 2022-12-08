Pause — A Poem on Slowing Down

I heard

“The pause is as important as the note” — Truman Fischer

The pause makes beautiful music

It makes melody of boisterous voices and clashing sounds

It gives them a pace and a tempo

The pause brings order — structure

“Pause” underscores the gratitude found in “play”

It isn’t a stop. It isn’t the end

It’s a moment. A breath. A beat

The beat gives the character character

Makes the moment dramatic. Memorable. Enhanced

The pause isn’t always easy, but it’s simple

I skipped the gym this week

I can feel the anxiety building

The pause is balance

It is a recharge. Reflect. Rest

My first accident:

I hit pause. He hit play

In a second, our worlds clashed

A moment. A crash

I paused to regroup

He sped away

Police stations. Insurance calls. Body shops

A pause from routine

Everything that was so important, so urgent…just isn’t

A smaller pause led to a bigger one

To catch my breath. To catch my life

Pause.

…

This poem was written in 2019 after being a victim of a hit-and-run.

