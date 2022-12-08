Get Daily Email
Pause — A Poem on Slowing Down

Pause — A Poem on Slowing Down

by Leave a Comment

 

I heard

“The pause is as important as the note” — Truman Fischer

The pause makes beautiful music

It makes melody of boisterous voices and clashing sounds

It gives them a pace and a tempo

The pause brings order — structure

“Pause” underscores the gratitude found in “play”

It isn’t a stop. It isn’t the end

It’s a moment. A breath. A beat

The beat gives the character character

Makes the moment dramatic. Memorable. Enhanced

The pause isn’t always easy, but it’s simple

I skipped the gym this week

I can feel the anxiety building

The pause is balance

It is a recharge. Reflect. Rest

My first accident:

I hit pause. He hit play

In a second, our worlds clashed

A moment. A crash

I paused to regroup

He sped away

Police stations. Insurance calls. Body shops

A pause from routine

Everything that was so important, so urgent…just isn’t

A smaller pause led to a bigger one

To catch my breath. To catch my life

Pause.

This poem was written in 2019 after being a victim of a hit-and-run.

This is my first poem on Medium, but I have many more I’ll be releasing over time.

Thank you for reading! If you’re wondering why I’ve been publishing less frequently, here’s why (still writing every day, just a lot in the drafts pile).

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Joyce Chuinakm

I'm a writer and a poet at heart. My nomadic background, having. lived in 4 different countries, birthed my passion for storytelling, and my love for connecting with people through words (written or spoken).

I embarked on a professional journey of understanding people's "why" after completing a dual master's degree from the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Southern California (USC) in Global Media and Communications.

As an empath and lover of people, I aim to channel my life experiences into entertaining life lessons others can gain from.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@joyce-chuinkam

