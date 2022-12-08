Pause — A Poem on Slowing Down

I heard
“The pause is as important as the note” — Truman Fischer
The pause makes beautiful music
It makes melody of boisterous voices and clashing sounds
It gives them a pace and a tempo
The pause brings order — structure
“Pause” underscores the gratitude found in “play”
It isn’t a stop. It isn’t the end
It’s a moment. A breath. A beat
The beat gives the character character
Makes the moment dramatic. Memorable. Enhanced
The pause isn’t always easy, but it’s simple
I skipped the gym this week
I can feel the anxiety building
The pause is balance
It is a recharge. Reflect. Rest
My first accident:
I hit pause. He hit play
In a second, our worlds clashed
A moment. A crash
I paused to regroup
He sped away
Police stations. Insurance calls. Body shops
A pause from routine
Everything that was so important, so urgent…just isn’t
A smaller pause led to a bigger one
To catch my breath. To catch my life
Pause.
…
This poem was written in 2019 after being a victim of a hit-and-run.
This is my first poem on Medium, but I have many more I’ll be releasing over time.
Thank you for reading! If you’re wondering why I’ve been publishing less frequently, here’s why (still writing every day, just a lot in the drafts pile).
Use my referral link to join Medium today to get full access to every story on Medium and read every story from me (and thousands of other writers).
Did you know…
You can now listen to Medium on the Medium app or website by clicking the “play” icon. Listen while you walk, cook or commute.
Don’t forget to please drop a comment or hold down the clap button if you liked this! Browse around my page to read more of my work. I’ve dropped some recent ones below!
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com