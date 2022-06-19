PONYO

My dad is dealing solitaire.

I watch, from across the room.

He doesn’t notice me there, lost in his game.

He’ll win this one, and make like he doesn’t care.

How young he looks!

In a few seconds, he’ll catch his card,

the game will be done.

He’ll shuffle the cards and start over. He’ll ask me how long

I’ve been standing there,

and if I’d care to mow the lawn,

or go for a ride on my bike.

“I don’t know,” I say. He lights another cigarette, and fans

those cards out on the table like a magician. I can’t tell him

I’m afraid he’ll disappear in a cloud of smoke

any second, so I listen

to the sound

of the snapped-off cards, and watch

as he gets younger

and younger and younger, lost

in another game.

“I guess I’ll mow the yard,” I say.

“Yes,” my dad says, “I thought you might.”

When he pays me

for the work,

he’ll tuck a folded twenty dollar bill

into a handshake

and wait, grinning,

to make sure

I don’t disappear.

He’s only a year or two older

than me by now,

and puts his arm around

my shoulders. He squeezes

like my bones are a couple

of crucial playing cards.

“You’re a good kid, and I love ya,”

he says, the last year disappearing

from his brow. It’s only

now that I’ll

remember, I remember

remembering; and that

I love him, too;

while I could

I did.

***

—

Shutterstock image