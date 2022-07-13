Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Powerful Insights From Questions You Hear

Powerful Insights From Questions You Hear

Skillful leaders know what to notice. You’ll be a better leader if you notice the questions you hear.

by Leave a Comment

 

Dingbats don’t ask questions. Smart people ask powerful questions.

Geniuses gain insights from the questions they hear.

You might feel like Mr./Ms. big britches when people ask you questions. But lousy leaders hear more questions than skillful.

Leaders who repeatedly hear, “Is it OK if…,” are lousy leaders.

“A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.” Lao Tzu

Skillful leaders know what to notice. You’ll be a better leader if you notice the questions you hear.

Questions you hear:

Permission-asking questions.

You have better things to do than give permission. Frequent permission asking suggests disempowered people.

Notice the people who frequently ask permission. What’s behind their need for permission?

  1. Eliminate personal behaviors that create reluctance in others – tweaking, second-guessing, and punishing responsible mistake-making, for example.
  2. Clarify role, responsibility, and authority. Some people ask permission because they don’t know how much authority you’ve given.
  3. Teach people to take initiative. Use the “I intend to,” method. Instead of permission-asking, have people tell you what they intend to do. (See Marquet)

 

Real leaders give authority, not permission.

Decision-making questions.

When people repeatedly ask you to make decisions for them…

  1. Explore responsibilities. People who ask you to decide for them want you to be responsible.
  2. Clarify goals. When goals are unclear people need permission more frequently.
  3. Explain values. The playing field of good decision-making is values.

 

Conflict-resolution questions.

People want you to choose sides when there’s conflict between people. Don’t!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Explore what’s best for the team before exploring what’s best for individuals.

Tip: The first question to ask when people repeatedly seek permission, decisions, or guidance is, “What have you tried?”

What are you learning from the questions people ask you?

Still curious:

The Ten Principles of Permission-Giving

Moving from Top-Down to All-In

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x