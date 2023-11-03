Prepare Now for a Dental Project from Hell

If you are over the age of 40, start preparing for your dental project from Hell.

Perhaps you will never have a dental project from Hell, but your odds go up as you age. I recall my financial planning clients telling me about their horrendous dental projects, which cause pain, stress, and financial hardship. I confess that I didn’t fully understand until I encountered one myself.

The History

My saga with teeth began 62 years ago, when I was three years old. My mother told me that I had almost constant ear infections at age three and four. I remember her taking me to the pediatrician, and always receiving a shot and a sucker. It turns out the shot was tetracycline, which was an antibiotic, and thought to be a wonder drug at the time. At age four I had my tonsils removed, and the ear infections stopped occurring.

It wasn’t until my permanent teeth started coming in at age six, when people starting realizing that too much tetracycline caused the permanent teeth (which were forming much earlier) to be gray. My permanent teeth were healthy, but gray and ugly. There was no way to fix the damage.

As a young adult in my twenties, I explored remedies. First, a dentist painted a white coating on my teeth to hide the gray. This was eerily similar to the white-out (quick-dry correction fluid) used in offices to correct typos. It looked horrible. I then found a female dentist in downtown Chicago, who recommended I have veneers put on the eight upper front teeth. She did a marvelous job, and I stopped hiding my teeth, as I had done since childhood. She didn’t make them pearly whites, because she wanted them to blend with my lower teeth, which had a gray tint. Those veneers served me well for 38 years.

That brings me to 2023, and my dental project from Hell. Veneers are expected to last 20 years, but mine broke all records at 38 years. In early 2023, they started chipping. My regular dentist did not have the patience to repair them adequately, so I started searching for a cosmetic dentist. Finding the right dentist is not an easy feat. I was given a strong recommendation from a former client (I retired 24 months ago from my career as a financial planner), and met with the dentist twice to discuss his process.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Artist Behind the Scene

I have learned over the years (because I previously required two crowns for broken molars), that it is the person at the lab who makes the veneers or crowns that is critical. Will that person work to achieve the right shade? Will they make the veneers the right shape? Does the person making the veneers consider themselves more of an artist than a lab technician? The dentist I chose has veneers and crowns made at the best lab in town, and he offered to have me meet directly with the technician (aka artist) at the lab who would be creating my veneers. That was reassuring. I was told the technician needed three weeks to make the veneers, so I would need to wear temporary teeth for those three weeks. Before starting the project I asked the office manager at the dental office whether the temporary teeth would look bad, and whether I should plan to avoid socializing during the three weeks. She assured me the temporaries would look “just fine”, and I should not be concerned.

No Turning Back

The appointment was booked several months in advance, and the day finally arrived. I was in the dentist chair over three hours while the dentist ground off my 38-year-old veneers. My original teeth had been made smaller in 1985 in order to attach the veneers. When I knew he had the veneers removed, I asked to see my permanent teeth. I expected to be shocked by the color of my original teeth, and the fact they were smaller, and I was.

The dentist did not seem to understand that getting new veneers was scary for me, and I was somewhat emotional about the project. I explained to him that I had no way of knowing if I will be happy with the new veneers, and I may wish I had kept the old ones. Yet, there was no turning back. It felt somewhat like when I had my hip replaced in 2017 or my knees replaced in 2020. I thanked my original joints for their many years of service, and said goodbye to them before the surgeries.

The first three hours in the dentist chair went well. At that point, however, the tide turned. The dentist made eight temporary teeth for me to wear the next three weeks. He said “I only have A1 and A2 shades, and I’m using A2. These are going to seem very yellow to you.” That was an understatement. In case you don’t know these details, shades As and Bs in teeth appear yellow. (I was previously told they are really orange, but to our eyes they appear yellow). Shades Cs and Ds appear gray. I had told the dentist that the best standard shade for me is D2, because it had been used on my teeth before.

After he applied a cement to attach the eight temporary teeth, I stood up and looked in the mirror. I was horrified. They were ugly and yellow. I kept my composure, and went to the front desk to schedule my next appointment (which would be another long appointment for him to attach the new veneers) in three weeks. I was told the dentist was going on vacation, and would be back in four weeks, but because his schedule was full, my appointment was made for slightly over five weeks away. I almost exploded, and I told the scheduler that five weeks was unacceptable considering how bad the temporaries looked. She showed a tad bit of empathy, and said she would be in touch if they had a cancellation. I was stunned that the office had not blocked time for my second appointment, considering that this project was booked many months ahead of time.

I went home feeling emotionally drained, and wondering how I would get through the next five weeks looking as I did. The dentist had told me to be very careful with the temporary teeth, because they are not as secure as real teeth. That afternoon I ate some cashews, using only my back molars. Two of the temporary teeth popped off. I was stunned, and went back to the dentist the next day for them to reattach them. Later that day they popped off again, so I was back the next day. At that point, I had been to the dentist office on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They popped off again on Saturday, so I was there again on Monday. That day they decided to use a stronger cement. Clearly, this project was not going well, and five weeks seemed like an eternity.

Beautiful, but Understated

I went to see the man who owns the lab to talk about the shade he should make my veneers. The dentist had sent him photos of my teeth with my 38-year-old veneers, and more photos with them removed. Because my original teeth were severely stained from the tetracycline, the lab person would need to make the veneers more opaque than usual.

After discussing my history (tetracycline stains and veneers that lasted 38 years), I showed him photos I had brought to the appointment. The photos showed people who had veneers or crowns, and I used them to show which ones I liked, and which ones I thought were too light, too dark, too yellow, etc. I explained to him that because I have never had pretty teeth, I am very attuned to teeth when I meet someone. I immediately notice if someone has great teeth, and I admire natural, pretty teeth. I used some of the photos to show examples where I thought the teeth were too bright, and I said I do not want my teeth to look like a beacon. In other words, although you can have bright white teeth when you have veneers or crowns, I did not want that. As I was looking for words, I said I want my teeth to be “beautiful but understated”. In other words, I want beautiful teeth, but I do not want anyone to look at me and conclude that I have had major dental work done. I reemphasized to him that I did not want my teeth (my new veneers) to be beacons.

He agreed to start with the standard shade of D2, and then to customize the shade. I quickly learned he is a perfectionist, and he wanted to create the perfect shade for the new veneers. This was reassuring. He said he will start with a shade that may seem a bit too light, because he can easily tone the shade down. He said he cannot lighten them, and would have to start over if he makes them too dark.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He told me he did not want the dentist to attach the veneers permanently, until I had a chance to study the color (using only a few of the eight veneers). He said he expected to have to adjust the color, so I would likely need a separate appointment for the dentist to permanently adhere the veneers (after he adjusted the color). I relayed all of this to the office manager (the dentist was still vacationing in Europe). She agreed to schedule a second (tentative) appointment, and it was one week later, which would be slightly over six weeks from the initial appointment. I continued to request that she move my appointment to an earlier date, shortly after the dentist returns.

So, how did the five weeks with temporary teeth go? I did not attend a business luncheon with friends because my temporary teeth were too ugly. To make matters worse, the dentist only attached six of the eight temporaries, so I had obvious dark spots on both sides of my upper teeth where the temporary teeth end and my original (gray) teeth were showing.

Having the temporary teeth severely impacted my eating habits. I ate yogurt, scrambled eggs, soup, and items I could cut up into small pieces. I chewed only using my back molars. I did not let any food touch my front teeth. I did not have a salad (which I love) or bread for over five weeks. My husband and I stopped eating at restaurants, so my dental project from Hell also affected him. We did not get together with friends.

The Next Chapter

One week before my appointment, the dentist agreed to see me on a Friday morning (they never work Fridays!) after he returned from his long vacation in Europe. This appointment was only to look at the veneers, and to see if they were the correct shade, and to determine if the technician would need to adjust the color. This appointment was appreciated, because if the technician needed to alter the color of the veneers, he would have time to do it before my next appointment. Fortunately, the color looked perfect, so I was relieved as I waited the additional week to have them attached.

At five weeks plus one day the dentist began attaching the new veneers. It was a long process, so I was once again in the dental chair for three hours. Unfortunately, he broke one of the veneers as he was trying to adhere it. He went ahead and glued it on, and told the office manager that they would have the technician make a new veneer to replace the broken one.

I asked the office manager to schedule me as soon as possible so the project could be completed. She explained that she would need to check with the technician to see how long it would take him to create the replacement veneer. She called me later that day to say he needed the full three weeks, so she could not schedule me for less than three weeks.

Three weeks later I went to the appointment, expecting to get the broken veneer replaced and complete the project. I was stunned when the dentist said the appointment would be used for him to remove the broken veneer, take new impressions, and send them to the technician so he could make the veneer during the next three weeks. I explained that I had been told (by the office manager) that this appointment would be used to get the replacement veneer attached, and that she had insisted she could not schedule me any sooner than three weeks.

The dentist explained that he and the office manager had a misunderstanding, and he apologized. I was furious — not only at the extended (and unnecessary) delay — but at the fact that if the office manager had booked me quickly three weeks earlier, we could still have finished the project at that time. Now, the dentist wanted to put an ugly temporary tooth on, and I would have to wait another three weeks!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Further frustration was that I had two trips coming up in the next few weeks. One was with my husband to go to his 50th high school reunion in Chicago, and one was to spend a week with girlfriends in California. I told the dentist we would need to delay him putting on the temporary tooth because I did not want to take those two trips with an ugly temporary tooth. When we would have had the next appointment (after my two trips) the dentist would be on a vacation in Mexico. So, we were further delayed another eleven days.

The day arrived for the next appointment, the broken veneer was removed, and a temporary tooth was attached. The good news at this appointment was that the dental office had acquired a better color for the temporary tooth. I had asked them five times to research whether more colors were available, and the dental assistant announced proudly to me that she was able to get a closer match.

The Current Status

I am now almost through the final three weeks, waiting for the technician/artist to create the replacement veneer, and hoping that it will match the other veneers he made over three months ago. If all goes well, I will have the replacement veneer attached in a few days and I will consider the project completed.

The project has taken four months, rather than the three weeks I was told it would take. Approximately one month of the delay was due to the fact that the dentist broke one of the veneers, but the remainder of the delay was due to the multiple errors made by the office manager.

At my last appointment (when the broken veneer was removed and a temporary tooth was attached) the dentist told me he is retiring. He will be working in the office the next few Wednesdays, and then he will retire. He has sold his practice to a young dentist.

The Big Picture

My dental project from Hell is miniscule compared to the fact that there are wars occurring and people are starving. I know that. However, on a personal level, it felt big. It negatively impacted my stress level, my husband, our social life, and my nutrition. Dental work is always stressful, but this project could have been managed far better.

I am grateful I could afford to pay for this project. Because it is classified as cosmetic, it was all private-pay. I feel that the prior veneers — which lasted 38 years — were a good investment. I’m hoping the new veneers last as long as I do.

I am fortunate that the dentist was competent and conscientious. These are important factors. However, I was disappointed that he never showed any empathy for the delays.

As far as my current stress level, I am trying to be patient. Hopefully, when I get the replacement veneer I will be thrilled, and these four months will fade from memory. I will thank the lab technician who created the veneers and did a beautiful job. My goal was to have my old veneers replaced and to improve my smile. Both of those will be accomplished, and I will close the book on my dental project from Hell.

Takeaways

1. Do your due diligence before selecting a dentist. Talk with friends or family members about their recommendations. Meet with the dentist before starting the project. Ask lots of questions!

2. Expect delays. I was told my project would take three weeks, and it took four months.

3. If you need major dental work, make sure the dental office schedules each part of the project before you begin. Do everything you can to prevent them from saying “Oh — we’re busy; you’ll have to wait.”

4. Do not assume that the testimonials on the dentist’s website are genuine. On private websites the firm can remove negative comments and embellish the comments as they wish. I saw this on the dentist’s website after I was midway through the project. There were comments praising the office manager, who had proven to be incompetent in several instances. I suspect the dentist had a marketing firm overhaul his website while he was working to sell his practice.

5. If you need temporary teeth for a while, ask the dental office to have the supplies on hand to achieve the closest shade to your natural teeth as possible. This should not be your responsibility, but I learned the hard way.

6. If insurance may pay for your dental work, insist that the dental office request a written pre-treatment estimate from the insurance company. Replacing my veneers was cosmetic, so insurance was not a factor. However, on a prior dental project (getting an implant after I broke a molar), the dental office called for a verbal approval but did not request a written pre-treatment estimate. The verbal approval was “yes, that will be covered.” When the charge was submitted, the insurance company refused it, and would not honor the verbal approval.

In some cases, oral surgery may be covered by medical insurance (rather than dental insurance) if the oral surgeon is an MD (medical doctor rather than a dentist (DDS).

7. Perform due diligence on anesthesia services if that is a factor. I learned one dentist (who does root canals) uses an inexpensive prescription (a pill) for sedation, while another dentist (for the implant) only offered intravenous sedation, and charged $400 for it (which was not covered by insurance).

8. Expect a high level of stress. If possible, schedule your dental project at a time when you can avoid social commitments and holidays. Plan extra time for exercise, downtime, and relaxing activities. Eat healthy food and get plenty of sleep. Be gentle with yourself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Mikael Kristenson on Unspash