Prepare Your Family in an Emergency

Here Are Some Emergency Preparedness Measures For Your Family

Do You Know The Types Of Disasters In Your Area?

No matter where you live, there is always need for emergency preparedness. There is a good probability that you may sooner or later experience a calamity that will leave you without access to power, water, or other necessities. Natural emergency situations like a hurricane, snowstorm, flood, tornado, or earthquake could cause it.

It could also be a man-made emergency that causes the electrical system to go down or forces you to spend a few days or even weeks inside your house. Even if the world can be harsh, there is something we can do. The emergencies that are most likely to happen in our area can be prepared for.

Is Your Area Prone To Disasters?

Your first step is to find out what kinds of emergency circumstances you need to prepare for as your first step in your own disaster preparedness. Review the common disasters your region is prone to. This is crucial in the case of a natural disaster. You should get ready for hurricane season if you live in Florida or along the southeast US coast.

Prepare for major snowstorms if you dwell in the North East or south of the Great Lakes. It’s likely that you will encounter one or more tornadoes if you’re in the Mid-West or South West. You might be prepared for earthquakes in California. You might also get prepared for tsunamies in Korean or Japan.

Next, Consider potential man-made disasters. You might need a flood strategy if you live close to a dam. If you reside close to a nuclear power station, plan a swift exit in case something were to happen there. You see what I mean. Many of us will have an emergency preparedness plan for different disasters, and the type of emergency plan you have will rely on those factors, as well as your location around the world.

It may be a good idea to think about if and when you would try to prepare to stay at your home and ride it out, and when it may be necessary to evacuate, once you have your list of disasters for which you need to be prepared. There will be many occasions when the choice is up to you, but those decisions may occasionally be beyond your control, such as in the case of a required evacuation.

Consider what is most sensible for you and your family. Staying put will allow you to address problems as they arise and limit future damage. For instance, if a window is blown out after a storm, you can board it up to keep water out. Other times, it could be safer and more practical to move away from the calamity.

Consider where you would go if you had to evacuate because of those situations as well. Are there any relatives or friends you could stay with? If that isn’t a possibility, research a potential travel destination and acquire the phone numbers of a few hotels there.

When a storm strikes and evacuations are mandated, things happen quickly. In order to avoid wasting time and missing out on a hotel room for you and your loved ones, don’t try to make those decisions at that moment. Always use shelters as a last resort. It’s not the most pleasant place to survive a calamity, I can assure you of that.

Create An Emergency Preparedness Plan For Your Family

Let’s be honest. Your family will eventually experience a natural disaster or other emergency situation that demands you to take immediate action in order to keep everyone safe. When you arrive prepared and with a strategy, doing so will become much simpler.

To create an emergency preparation plan for your family, ask yourself these three fundamental questions.

Choose A Location

Where will you go in an emergency? It should be the first thing you consider. Will you take refuge in place at home? Will you leave the city and seek refuge? What will you do when you go and where will you stay?

You shouldn’t make these decisions when you are in the midst of a tragedy since these are crucial questions. In highly stressful circumstances, it might be challenging to act quickly and wisely. Your emergency preparedness strategy should include thinking through potential scenarios and obtaining the knowledge you require in advance.

Get the contact details for a hotel or the folks you’ll be staying with, for instance, after figuring out how to leave the region and, if possible, deciding where you want to go.

How Will You Maintain Contact?

Nothing is more terrifying than being unable to contact loved ones in the event of a crisis or emergency. Being able to receive news and notices about emergencies is equally crucial. While traveling and while residing in your home or an emergency shelter, consider how you would accomplish this.

A good place to start is by ensuring that everyone has a smartphone. Remember that these devices require charging. You must always have chargers on hand, including car chargers. A second battery or a backup power source will also be very helpful.

To extend the battery life of your gadget as much as possible, use it sparingly. It’s crucial to discuss this with your children in advance of a crisis and to regularly remind them.

Don’t solely rely on your smartphone for communication and news. When you can’t get a strong connection or your gadget runs out of battery, having a backup plan is helpful. Decide on a meeting location or a contact person that everyone can use to get in touch with one another if necessary. Have a backup plan in place for information, such as a weather radio.

What Equipment Do You Require?

You’ll feel safer and more at ease when the inevitable occurs the better prepared you are. The materials you require will depend on the type of natural disaster you face, where you live, who is in your family, and basic factors like the weather.

Start with the necessities, such as food, water, shelter, and medicine. It can be far more enjoyable to wait out a power outage with a headlamp and a good book. Even more enjoyable is to create a cup of hot chocolate using a camping fire, hot water, and instant cocoa mix. Your pets deserve your attention too. Keep pet supplies on hand as well.

Being ready can greatly boost your chances of surviving the emergency or disaster without incident.

Emergency Preparedness Food Storage

Having food and water is your top concern in any disaster event, whether you plan to remain in a shelter, shelter in place, or even prepare for the potential of getting stranded on the road. You can manage without electricity and many other comforts, but you need food and water.

Food storage for emergencies doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. In actuality, it can primarily consist of foods that your family already consumes. Decide how long you want to be prepared for before you start buying as much milk, bread, and water as you can.

During a natural disaster, it can be a good idea to have food and water stocked up for at least a week. Remember that in addition to weathering the storm itself, it can take longer for assistance and supplies to reach you.

Consider your water supply first. Although you should still have flowing water, you shouldn’t rely only on it for drinking purposes. To make sure you have enough clean water to drink safely for a few days, buy water bottles or fill up milk jugs, soda bottles, and the like. Without food, you can survive far longer than without water. This needs to be your first focus.

Consider what non-perishable foods your family will eat next. Pick food that you can consume unaltered. As are canned beans, soups, and the like, as well as crackers and peanut butter. A fantastic source of protein is canned tuna or chicken.

In addition to your favorite non-perishable sandwich, bread is a terrific alternative. Further, granola bars, beef jerky anything you can eat out of the package, including roasted seaweed snacks.

You might be able to heat and cook some things if you have a grill outside or a camping stove. If you can heat water when the power goes out, quick oatmeal, coffee, hot cocoa mix, soups, and even instant rice are excellent options.

Stock up on your favorite snacks, such as chocolate, chips, pretzels, cookies, and the like, even seaweed snacks will work. It will make it easier to go through those trying days following the disaster.

Make a list of items that you know your family will eat as well as those that you will consume even if you don’t need them in an emergency. Start adding items that will keep you satiated and healthy from there and add more as necessary. For instance, you might regularly consume canned vegetables or chicken noodle soup but not tuna.

Keep a few cans of tuna on hand, and always keep a modest supply of soups in your cupboard (changing them out as necessary).

Let your family know what you are planning to stock and keep for a backup supply of food by talking to them about it. When matters get serious, it will give them a sense of control and responsibility and, of course, guarantee that everyone is satisfied with the meals on hand.

Expect to keep at least enough food on hand for your household to survive an emergency for three to five days.

NON-PERISHABLE EATING & DRINKING Items

Pull-tab soups in cans

Meat in a can with a pull tab

Pull tab or sealed packet for tuna

Almond butter

cereal bars

nuts

stale food

bovine jerky

snack mix

vegetables in cans with a pull tab

fruit cans with a pull tab

applesauce that is stowable

shelf-stable pudding

Crackers with peanut butter

cheese croutons

snacking on roasted seaweed (gim or nori)

Cans without pull tabs can be opened with a can opener.

**1 gallon of water per person each day for drinking. If you plan to use it for personal hygiene, increase the amount. A family of four would need 20 gallons of drinking water for a 5-day supply.

PAPER GOODS FOR MEALS: When there is no water to wash dishes with, this becomes crucial.

Printed plates

use plastic cups

Plastic cutlery

Printed towels

trash bags (13 gallons for personal care products and 30 gallons for regular waste)

ASSISTANCE AND MEDICATIONS

See the first aid kit checklist for what should be in a first aid kit.

First Aid Guide Prescription drugs

Over-the-counter drugs

Glasses

Auditory aids

Personal Comfort

Toothbrush/Toothpaste Soap

Female hygiene products

Razor\sTowels

blankets, sheets, or pillows for a sleeping bag

Weather-appropriate additional clothing and footwear, as well as pet food and supplies

ESSENTIAL DOCUMENTS

Credit/Debit Cards for Drivers’ Licenses

Assurance Plans

Wills, Bank Records, and Passports

additional sets of both house and car keys

Marriage certificate and birth certificate

ID cards for social security

Deeds

a list of the household items

vaccination history List of Stocks and Bonds with Important Telephones

Take Some Money – In the event of a power outage, ATMs will not operate.

Gas up your vehicles

Fill up the gas in your gas cans.

Buy enough water so that each individual has a gallon for at least three days.

Have enough shelf-stable food on hand for each member of your household to last three days.

Obtain batteries

Conclusion

Don’t Wait to have an emergency preparedness plan – If you live in a region that frequently experiences natural disasters, please make sure you always have emergency supplies on hand. It is preferable to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and avoid using it than to be stuck in an awkward situation.

