Can You Tell Me a Creepy Psychological Trick?

An excellent example is social engineering.

Social engineering is the practice of manipulating people to disclose sensitive information, perform certain actions, or make decisions that benefit the attacker. It often involves exploiting human emotions such as fear, greed, or trust to gain access to systems, data, or physical spaces. This technique can be used by both criminals and law enforcers to manipulate people. It is often used to get people to give up private or financial information.

5 ways social engineering can be used as a creepy psychological trick

Phishing scams

This involves sending fraudulent emails or text messages that appear to come from a legitimate source, such as a bank, social media platform, or online store. The message usually contains a request for the recipient to click on a link or provide personal information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. Once the recipient complies, the attacker can use the information to steal money or sensitive data. For example, in 2016, hackers used a phishing scam to steal the personal information of over 1 billion Yahoo users.

Pretexting

This involves creating a false pretext or scenario to gain access to restricted areas or information. For example, a social engineer may pose as a delivery person or repair technician and use that guise to gain access to a secure area. In 2004, a group of social engineers gained access to a data center by posing as firefighters responding to a false alarm.

Baiting

This involves leaving an item, such as a USB drive or CD, in a public place with a label or message designed to entice someone to pick it up and plug it into their computer. The item may contain malware that allows the attacker to gain access to the victim’s system or network. For example, in 2011, an attacker left USB drives labeled “confidential” and “HR Salary” in the parking lot of a government contractor, and several employees plugged them into their computers, unknowingly infecting their systems.

Tailgating

This involves following someone into a restricted area without authorization, usually by pretending to be an authorized employee or simply asking for help. For example, in 2009, a social engineer gained access to a secure data center by following an employee through a secure door while pretending to be on a phone call.

Impersonation

This involves pretending to be someone else, such as a company executive, to gain access to information or resources. For example, in 2019, a social engineer posed as a senior executive at a European aerospace company and convinced a vendor to transfer $47 million to an account controlled by the attacker.

Why social engineering often involves exploiting human emotions

Social engineering often involves exploiting human emotions such as fear, greed, or trust because these emotions are deeply ingrained in human nature and can be powerful motivators for people’s actions. By understanding how people are likely to respond to certain emotions, social engineers can manipulate their targets to act in ways that benefit the social engineer’s goals.

Fear, for example, is a strong emotion that can cause people to act impulsively and make hasty decisions. Social engineers may use fear tactics such as threatening messages or fake security alerts to manipulate their targets into divulging sensitive information or performing certain actions.

Greed, on the other hand, can motivate people to pursue personal gain at the expense of others. Social engineers may exploit greed by offering their targets false promises of rewards or financial gain in exchange for their cooperation.

Trust is a fundamental aspect of human relationships and can be used to build rapport and gain the confidence of targets. Social engineers may use tactics such as impersonation or pretexting to gain the trust of their targets and deceive them into divulging sensitive information or performing certain actions.

Overall, social engineers exploit human emotions because they are effective ways of manipulating people’s behaviors and actions. By understanding these emotions and how to leverage them, social engineers can successfully carry out their malicious activities.

10 reasons why social engineering is a dangerous psychological trick

Social engineering is a dangerous psychological trick because it exploits human vulnerabilities and manipulates people into doing things they would not normally do. Here are ten reasons why social engineering is dangerous:

It undermines trust: Social engineering relies on deception and lies to achieve its goals, eroding trust in individuals and institutions. For example, a phishing email claiming to be from a legitimate organization can trick people into giving away their personal information. It can cause financial loss: Social engineering can lead to financial loss when scammers trick people into sending money or giving away their credit card information. For example, a phone scammer pretending to be from a bank can convince someone to transfer funds to a fraudulent account. It can lead to identity theft: Social engineering can be used to steal personal information, such as usernames, passwords, and social security numbers, which can then be used for identity theft. For example, a fake website can be created to look like a legitimate login page, tricking people into giving away their credentials. It can compromise sensitive data: Social engineering attacks can be used to gain access to sensitive data, such as trade secrets or classified information. For example, a hacker can use social engineering tactics to trick an employee into giving away their login credentials, allowing them to access sensitive information. It can lead to malware infections: Social engineering attacks often involve tricking people into downloading malware or clicking on malicious links, which can infect their devices with viruses and other harmful software. For example, a phishing email can contain a link to a fake login page that installs malware on the victim’s computer. It can damage reputations: Social engineering attacks can be used to spread false information or damaging rumors, causing harm to reputations. For example, a social media post can be created to look like it came from someone’s account, spreading false information or damaging content. It can be used for political manipulation: Social engineering can be used to manipulate people’s beliefs and opinions, influencing political outcomes. For example, fake news stories can be circulated to sway public opinion. It can cause emotional distress: Social engineering attacks can be designed to cause emotional distress, such as fear or anxiety to manipulate people. For example, a scammer can call an elderly person and threaten to cut off their utilities, causing fear and panic. It can be used for physical theft: Social engineering can be used to gain physical access to buildings or facilities, allowing thieves to steal valuable items. For example, a person can pose as a repair technician to gain access to a secure area and steal sensitive information. It can lead to legal consequences: Social engineering attacks can be illegal and lead to legal consequences, such as fines or imprisonment. For example, a person who engages in phishing scams can be charged with identity theft and fraud.

The Bottom Line

Overall, social engineering is a dangerous psychological trick that can cause a wide range of harms, from financial loss to emotional distress to legal consequences. It is important to be aware of social engineering tactics and to take steps to protect oneself from these types of attacks.

—

***

