Questions To Ask Your Art Crush

Meeting another creative is like magic. It doesn’t happen all the time but when it does it’s like an instant connection and you have to get to know everything you can about their passion. Not everyone understands why you pursue a creative field so having a conversation with another creative is more understanding and accepting. With that said, you still might be at a loss for words if your crush is a creative and you want to strike up a conversation. Here are some ice breakers to help you get started. I’ll use photography as an example.

Ask what genre they like

It’s a good idea to ask your art crush what genre of art they like. You could get a feel for their personality depending on their response. For photographers, there’s so much inspiration like nature photography, street photography, drone photography, fine art photography. You could ask them how they got started in that specific genre and what drew them to that specific topic in the first place.

Ask them their favorite art piece

If you ask them what favorite art piece they have created so far, you will get a feel for their level of art and see what type of style they have. Chances are they have a portfolio of work and could pull out a picture of one of their favorite art pieces to show you how proud of it they are. They might also ask to see yours and you can ask them to leave you a critique if you value their opinion.

Ask them their weakness

Getting to know their challenges could help you bond with them because you will know where they are seeking improvement and maybe you could help. If you could offer a piece of advice for a painting technique, posing, or focus techniques like in photography they would be thankful for the help and likely remember you more the next time they are working on an art project.

Ask what gear they use

Finding people with mutual interests is fun. Talking about gear is no different because you can bond over your favorite products and see if you like the same tools to accomplish an art project. Ask them what type of camera and lens they use for example to see where they take their photography. It could welcome an invitation to go out and do photography with them.

Invite them out

If you realize you like the same genre and gear you already have a lot in common and it would only be natural to invite them to do art with you. Asking him or her to go on your next street photography photo session would be a great way to bond and explore each other’s styles. You could bounce ideas off of each other and learn a new technique if they’re a seasoned photographer.

After you met another creative and realize that they are just as much of an art nerd as you or more chances are you want to get to know everything you can about them but might be at a loss for words. If they are creative, they are probably thoughtful and sensitive and wouldn’t mind conversing over the questions in this article. These questions could probably open up an opportunity for a fun art date where you both get to make art together and bounce ideas off of each other.

