Quick and Easy Oregano Pesto Pasta Recipe

Quick and Easy Oregano Pesto Pasta Recipe

It’s comfort food with a touch of sophistication, ready to charm your taste buds!

by

 

Savor the creamy goodness of my homemade oregano pesto pasta! With a velvety sauce that only takes a few minutes to throw together, this recipe will have you coming back for seconds again and again. It’s comfort food with a touch of sophistication, ready to charm your taste buds!

There are few things I love more than a quick, easy, and delicious pasta recipe; especially on those busy days when I feel too tired to make dinner. Enter this creamy oregano pasta! It is made with my delicious homemade oregano pesto. The ingredients are super simple whole foods, yet the results are incredibly tasty. I can’t wait to hear what you think!


A silver fork in a spaghetti noodle on a white plate.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

  • This oregano pesto pasta really couldn’t be easier or quicker to throw together than it is!
  • This pasta recipe is naturally plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free (if you use gluten-free pasta!).
  • The sauce is simple, yet incredibly creamy, tasty, and satisfying.
  • It’s delicious served cold or warm.
Top view of an oregano pasta on a ceramic plate, garnished with fresh oregano.

Ingredients and Substitutes

Pasta: I like to use these gluten-free spaghetti noodles, but you can use conventional pasta if you are not gluten-free. You can also use any shape of pasta you prefer.

Oregano pesto: This recipe relies on my simple and delicious fresh oregano pesto. This pesto is naturally vegan and plant-based. If you have another favorite homemade or store-bought oregano pesto, that works too!

Reserved pasta water: You will reserve some of the pasta water when making this oregano pasta dish. Pasta cooking water contains some of the starches released when pasta is cooked, and this starchy water creates a silky and smooth sauce mixture when combined with other ingredients.

A fork stuck in a creamy oregano pasta.

How to Make Oregano Pasta

  1. Cook the pasta until al dente, and then drain, reserving some of the pasta water.
  2. Combine the pasta, pasta water, and oregano pesto over medium heat.
  3. Toss to combine until warm throughout.
  4. Serve and enjoy!
Fun Variations

  • If you are not vegan or dairy-free, you can mix 1/2 cup shredded pecorino romano or parmesan cheese into the pasta when warming in a skillet.
  • Top the pasta with some crushed red pepper flakes before serving if you like a bit of heat.
  • Toasted pine nuts or hemp seeds add a nice texture contrast and make a great garnish for this pasta recipe.
  • For a burst of freshness, top oregano pasta with freshly diced tomatoes before serving.
  • Mix sliced kalamata olives or sun-dried tomatoes into this pasta before serving for a delicious Mediterranean twist.
Storing Oregano Pasta

This pasta stores well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 5 days. To reheat, simply toss in a skillet over low heat until warm. Bonus: this pasta is also delicious served cold straight out of the fridge!

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

