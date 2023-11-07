RED – Enhance Your Sense of Groundedness

Red is associated with self-preservation, survival, and physical wellness. It enhances vitality, energy, and courage. It’s the color of blood. Think of the mouthwatering strawberries, the inside of a ripe watermelon, flaming maple trees, iron-rich soils, a juicy beefsteak tomato, fire engine red, or the brilliant red of a cardinal against a snowy backdrop. Remember the sweet, rich taste of red licorice at the movies?

The positive properties of red are expressed as energetic, assertive, powerful, exciting, passionate, strong-willed, courageous, and self-motivated.

The negative properties of red are described as aggressive, domineering, impatient, insensitive, and self-centered.

The healing properties of red are stimulating and vitalizing and address physical symptoms such as tiredness, poor circulation, colds/chills, and negative states of mind such as apathy, fear, and lack of initiative. Red boosts brain activity and increases heart rate, respiration, and blood pressure.

When you need a boost in the areas of survival and self-preservation, indulge yourself with this color. Its frequency refreshes crucial earth energy by stirring the base chakra and stimulating all of the body’s energy centers. Like the deep root system of a healthy tree, red stabilizes our foundation and can help to bring our energetic body “down to earth.” It gives us legs to stand on. When our energy wavers or we feel used up or indifferent, red helps us ground and center our energy so that we can realize our goals.

Are you drawn to a true primary red? That’s a statement color, dramatic, vibrant, and stimulating. Or maybe you enjoy more muted tones; they’re cozy and intimate with just a hint of passion and romance.

What we do with our physical environment—our personal space—speaks to our heart and helps us to flourish. Buy a piece of red clothing. Add a splash of red to your décor with flowers, pillows, a candle, or a throw. Do something bold, paint your headboard red. Or take advantage of the healing frequency of red crystals such as garnet, red jasper, or ruby.

Photo credit iStock