Pay Attention to Spirituality

Dr. Jan E. Patterson is our guest today and she is an integrative medicine and infectious diseases physician with a huge medical tool box. She’s going to share some of these tools with us today because she has learned that it takes a whole tool kit of support to walk through life. She is passionate about sharing what integrative modalities can support us during the stresses in life.

Guest Bio: Dr. Jan E. Patterson is an integrative medicine and infectious diseases physician who has practiced and taught medicine for more than 30 years. She trained at University of Texas, Vanderbilt, Yale, and the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at University of Arizona. She believes in using all the tools in the toolbox for better health, and works to integrate holistic therapies with conventional ones.

Guest Contact Info:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrJanPatterson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjanpatterson/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jan-evans-patterson-md-ms-642667b/

Website https://www.drjanpatterson.com

My latest book: Breath for the Soul

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

If you loved the podcast, be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform, share it with friends and leave a review! Dr. Lycka wants you to live your best life. Visit coachingwithdrlycka.com and book your Discovery call today. His bestselling book, “The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life” can be found on Amazon.com. Get your copy today!

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

—

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock