Revelations

Eyes tell a story
of the person deep inside
hidden from others
Work and care for all
be the hero, the man, they believe
wear an aching smile
Surrender in the welcome arms of a lover
revealing the truth
Heart explodes as tears fall in the privacy of
soul crushing terror
Who am I? is asked
while the mirror reveals a
foreign body
Loathing the outer
exterior, betraying
the soft heart of HER
—
Previously Published on medium
—
Photo credit: iStock
.