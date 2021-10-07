Revelations

Eyes tell a story

of the person deep inside

hidden from others

Work and care for all

be the hero, the man, they believe

wear an aching smile

Surrender in the welcome arms of a lover

revealing the truth

Heart explodes as tears fall in the privacy of

soul crushing terror

Who am I? is asked

while the mirror reveals a

foreign body

Loathing the outer

exterior, betraying

the soft heart of HER

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock