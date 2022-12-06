Richie Perez: Always Try to Better Yourself

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Richie Perez talks about his CL24 experience, always trying to better yourself, the physical and mental benefits of going through CL24 and so much more.

In This Episode:

[3:15] His CL24 experience.

[12:02] What does the buckle mean to him?

[16:03] The benefits of going through CL24.

—

