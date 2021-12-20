Roya Marsh – Blk Joy [Video]

By Button Poetry

Roya Marsh, performing at The Bowery in New York, NY.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

