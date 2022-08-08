Saks Appoints Dr. Alicia Williams as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, has appointed Dr. Alicia Williams as Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective today. Dr. Williams joins Saks with more than 15 years of experience as a global talent and diversity leader at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and top-tier academic institutions. As VP, DEI, she will be responsible for furthering Saks’ progress on its DEI commitments across the company while shaping its go-forward strategy.

Saks Chief People Officer Sarah Garber said, “Delivering on our DEI commitments and ensuring an inclusive culture are priorities for our leadership team and our entire company, as they are the key to being a great place to work and best serving our diverse customers and partners. Alicia has an exceptional track record in launching and implementing DEI initiatives, and we look forward to benefiting from her deep expertise as we build on the progress we have made to date and strengthen our efforts across our business.”

Dr. Williams previously served as Executive Director, Head of Diversity & Inclusion for U.S. Banks at Morgan Stanley, where she led the DEI strategy, talent management and impact for the business. Prior to this, she was VP and Diversity Lead and the head of the North American Analyst and Associate campus recruiting program for JP Morgan’s Investment Banking, Wholesale Payments and Global Corporate Banking businesses. She has also held various human resources and DEI leadership roles at universities across the country, including New York University, Cornell University and Harvard University. She holds a B.A. from Howard University, an M.S. from Towson University and received her Ed.D. in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Williams added, “I’m thrilled to be joining an organization with a longstanding commitment to supporting the growth of every team member, using its platform to drive forward change and providing a best-in-class experience for its employees and customers. Saks’ progress on its DEI commitments is impressive, and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to champion diverse voices, foster a culture of belonging and increase our impact for our stakeholders and communities.”

In her new role, Dr. Williams is part of Saks’ ESG team, led by Cara Chacon, who joined Saks as SVP, ESG in April after more than a decade in senior ESG roles at Patagonia. Dr. Williams will work closely with Saks’ DEI Council, Inclusion Advocates and ERGs.

ABOUT SAKS

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women’s, men’s and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Visit Saks.com for more information. Follow @saks on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, and @thesaksman on Instagram.

