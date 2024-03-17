Scheduling Intimacy Could Bring Excitement to Your Relationship

It may sound embarrassing to think about scheduled bedroom time.

But the more you think about it, you will get to know the importance of the idea of being a little disciplined in sex is hot.

First and foremost, even if both partners agreed that a fixed night of the week would be the night when they were going to be intentionally intimate with each other.

When that specific night rolls around and either partner isn’t feeling up for it that has to be respected full stop. No one has a right to anyone else’s body.

When we truly love someone, we shouldn’t ever want them doing anything sexually that they’re not comfortable with.

Right?

Our goal should always be that our partner feels safe, and to be honest with us when they’re not feeling it without any threat of guilt, tripping, or silent treatment.

We need to remember the goal is intimacy here. We need to be flexible and open figuratively.

To all the different types of physical and sexual intimacy that we can experience together and that our partner is comfortable giving at that time.

Having said all that, I think if you followed those rules, scheduling intimacy with your partner could be kind of hot.

If you did it right, you could make it fun.

You could let the tension build throughout the day. You could send those flirty texts that you haven’t sent in years.

Sometimes life can be stressful and there’s nothing wrong with setting aside a day where you intentionally prioritize that important aspect of your relationship.

Another aspect of this is as men and women, try to prepare and make that night awesome and more fun. Men could more focus on their health and physical fitness throughout the week.

And on the other hand, your woman could prepare herself to make that night beautiful.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash