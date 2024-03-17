Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Scheduling Intimacy Could Bring Excitement to Your Relationship

Scheduling Intimacy Could Bring Excitement to Your Relationship

If you did it right, you could make it fun.

by Leave a Comment

 

It may sound embarrassing to think about scheduled bedroom time.

But the more you think about it, you will get to know the importance of the idea of being a little disciplined in sex is hot.

First and foremost, even if both partners agreed that a fixed night of the week would be the night when they were going to be intentionally intimate with each other.

When that specific night rolls around and either partner isn’t feeling up for it that has to be respected full stop. No one has a right to anyone else’s body.

When we truly love someone, we shouldn’t ever want them doing anything sexually that they’re not comfortable with.

Right?

Our goal should always be that our partner feels safe, and to be honest with us when they’re not feeling it without any threat of guilt, tripping, or silent treatment.

We need to remember the goal is intimacy here. We need to be flexible and open figuratively.

To all the different types of physical and sexual intimacy that we can experience together and that our partner is comfortable giving at that time.

Having said all that, I think if you followed those rules, scheduling intimacy with your partner could be kind of hot.

If you did it right, you could make it fun.

You could let the tension build throughout the day. You could send those flirty texts that you haven’t sent in years.

Sometimes life can be stressful and there’s nothing wrong with setting aside a day where you intentionally prioritize that important aspect of your relationship.

Another aspect of this is as men and women, try to prepare and make that night awesome and more fun. Men could more focus on their health and physical fitness throughout the week.

And on the other hand, your woman could prepare herself to make that night beautiful.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

 

About Sheila Rose

About

I believe in the magic of human connection. It's what fuels our lives, ignites our passions, and makes us who we are. But navigating the world of dating and relationships can be messy, confusing, and downright discouraging. That's where I come in.

I'm Sheila Rose, your personal cheerleader and confidante on the path to thriving love. I'm not just a dating and relationship expert, I'm a passionate advocate for your full potential. My mission is to empower you to unlock your confidence, build strong connections, and experience the joy of fulfilling relationships.

Whether you're single and searching, navigating the complexities of a new relationship, or struggling with challenges in your existing partnership, I'm here to guide you. I draw on my years of experience, research, and real-world wisdom to offer practical tips, actionable advice, and a healthy dose of encouragement.

But I'm more than just words on a screen. I'm a community builder, a cheerleader for your victories, and a shoulder to cry on during setbacks. I believe in the power of sharing, learning, and growing together.

So, whether you're a seasoned dater or just starting your journey, join me on Medium. https://sheila-rose.medium.com/ Let's navigate the exciting, sometimes messy, world of love and connection together. Remember, you're not alone, and with the right tools and support, you can create the kind of love life you deserve.

