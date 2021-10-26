Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Seeking Sanctuary

Seeking Sanctuary

May the church return to being the one safe place for busted people to break down and fallen people to fall down.

by Leave a Comment

 

I recently learned about a Christian icon that I’ve grown particularly drawn to. It’s a door knocker on the sanctuary door of the Durham Cathedral in Northeast England. For one, it’s in the shape of a lion, which is badass in and of itself. But the meaning of the knocker shows us the purpose of church in a Christian sense…

Those who ‘had committed a great offense’ (such as murder in self-defense or breaking out of prison) could rap the knocker and would be given 37 days of sanctuary within which they could try to reconcile with their enemies or plan their escape.

I think of this symbolic door knocker when I think of the mission of the church: to be a sanctuary for sinners, not a reward system for elite so-called do-gooders.

I think of the people who utilized that knocker. They weren’t the neat and tidy people who were proud of their accomplishments and accolades, spiritual or otherwise. They grabbed that knocker in desperation because it was their only option. They weren’t dressed to the nines with perfectly coiffed hair. They were sweaty, bloody, grimy, disheveled, panting, heaving, fugitives who needed… Rescue. Who needed to be freed from their prior actions, not rewarded for them.

Only problem is, a lot of churches are filled with the spiritually/morally/socially proud who think they’ve gotten themselves “in”. In other words, people who don’t need a knocker.

Sanctuary is for people who are seeking freedom from their lives not rewards for their life.

The congregation I serve now (Washoe County Detention Center) is full of people, many of whom know something we don’t. They know they need a knocker. Because in earnest, we all need a knocker. But the world is a place where we can’t outrightly admit it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Church should be the one place for busted people to break down and fallen people to fall down. Safely. In sanctuary. Hands gripping that knocker and looking towards the resurrection hope that only Christ offers.

This post was previously published on Jonas Ellison’s blog and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Jonas Ellison

 

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x