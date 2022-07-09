Get Daily Email
She Blossomed Like a Flower

She Blossomed Like a Flower

With her special yoga power.

by

 

She returned from India,
All spiritual and filled with the divine,
She felt she could turn water into wine.
She returned from the trip around the world,
Transformed into a woman from a simple girl.
Equipped with the mystic arts of the East,
She could tame the fiercest and wildest beast,
While preparing a tasty eastern feast.
All the asanas and the poses were great,
Her breathwork and breathing or Pranayama,
Were all focussed and not a minute too late.
She could concentrate her gaze or Drishti,
As she moved her mind over mountain and sea.

Every morning she saluted the regal Sun,
With her special Vinyasa style yoga pose,
She blossomed like a dew kissed rose.
She never forgot her Ujjayi or inhaling,
Using the nose for her exhaling.
She got all her poses perfect and right.
Some poses would give you a fright,
From the upward facing dog,
To the downward facing dog.
At the end of it all she would,
Flop down and sleep like a log.
Her poses of Chaturanga and Savasana,
Were all performed to absolute perfection.
In yoga, the asanas she needed no direction,
She excelled in focus and dynamic meditation.
This powered her success in life every day,
She ended with a thank you to the divine,
With her heartfelt and sincere “Namaste”.
Every day that girl blossomed like a Flower
With her special and awesome Yoga Power.

Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Warren Brown

Warren Brown is an Author, Writing Coach, Life Coach, Copywriter, Artist, Hypnotherapist. Warren has written over 1060 stories.

