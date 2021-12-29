She Gave Him the Key to His Heart

I asked him why he wears a key around his neck. I already knew his response would be sentimental but I wanted to find out the story behind it. However, I wasn’t expecting an endearing response when he told me this story.

I have the necklace for the past 12 years. When I was a boy I went to a jewelry store with my mom. I already had a guitar around the string but I lost it and the string broke. So, she went with me to the store to replace it and bought me the key. At the time, the key didn’t have much of a meaning, but now that I look back on it, it means a lot to me. Hopefully, someday I can give the key to someone who I will marry and they will take the key as a symbol of my love.

I paused for a moment and cried in my heart when I realized how he carried such a sentimental symbol around his neck for so many years from his mother. At first glance, you’d be taken aback by his rugged facial features and macho stature as a young construction worker at the age of 26 makes his living alone in Miami. However, the dainty key near his heart gave me a hint to a sensitive nature that I wanted to learn more about.

Everyone has a story to tell and I love to mine for golden nuggets that give way to precious hints of thoughtful people in this world. I’ve learned that you have to pay attention as to not miss out on small truths that could end up mining special people with hearts of gold.

Life is hard for immigrants who come to make a new life here in the States. When I learned that he was separated from his family back home in Guatemala by continents with very few family members in this host country, I was impressed to learn about the story of his arrival and dreams of becoming a nurse someday. I can’t imagine the labor he puts in to just sustaining himself. However, though he is away from family he is close to those in his church. They have become his network of a support group that encourages him to serve his community in the name of Jesus as he uplifts the youth in his church.

There takes special dedication to commit oneself to service every week. Especially in a foreign land when making friends as an adult is so hard. However, church can be a good place to meet some people who show care and inclusivity to those who are alone and I speak from experience. I’m impressed to see the few Christians that I have met so dedicated to their community even at such a young age. We all need a light in the world and the church is supposed to be that for everyone. I know in the darkest moments of my life, when I have had nowhere else to look, I looked up and found God standing there by my side.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So as I search, I found an endearing story of a love so pure, that may not be romantic yet is still authentic. That love of a mother and her son who share a bond through the key of his heart. Time and distance cannot seperate the bond of love and friendship no matter how far our loved ones are from us. So I write about this key to inspire love if it can ever be inherited but always found in family.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash