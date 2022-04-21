Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Should You Rest or Keep Going When You Have Chronic Pain?

Should You Rest or Keep Going When You Have Chronic Pain?

Tips from a chronic pain recovery therapist…

by Leave a Comment

Consider this metaphor…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Translating the metaphor…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on Medium

photo of author by: Adeline Artistry

About Anna Holtzman

Anna Holtzman, MHC-LP is a mind-body psychotherapist, writer and silence breaker. www.annaholtzman.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x