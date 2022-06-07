Simon Lovell: Unshakeable Leaders

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Simon Lovell talks about overcoming his ego and finding inner peach, having a healthy drive, emotional intelligence, and energetic intelligence. being the best version of yourself and so much more.
Grab a copy of Simon’s best-selling book “The Black Ball” here on Amazon.
In This Episode:
[3:28] What does championship leadership mean to Simon?
[7:30] Who is Simon Lovell and what brought him to where he is today?
[17:00] The Black Ball.
[29:13] His vision, future plans, and impact he wants to make.
[33:06] Emotional intelligence and energetic intelligence.
[35:02] Episode takeaways.
Important Quotes:
“It takes a lot of energy to not be yourself.”
“Transformation comes with admitting.”
The Guest:
Simon Lovell is a super high performance and emotional intelligence coach for successful CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders that holds people accountable and heals their relationships, self-sabotage, and mindset struggles so they can live their happiest lives. Simon Lovell went from a bullied teen, addicted to drugs, alcohol, gambling, and then built his own million-dollar company, but he still wasn’t happy. After healing his childhood trauma he now helps CEOS and entrepreneurs become fulfilled through this proven six-week transformational process called The Super High-Performance Formula. He is the author of The Black Ball: Does Anybody Else Have a Secret? and has been featured on Entrepreneur and Forbes. Simon is also the host of the Unshakeable Leaders podcast.
Resources:
simonlovell
Linkedin
Instagram
This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.
