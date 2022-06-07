Simon Lovell: Unshakeable Leaders

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Simon Lovell talks about overcoming his ego and finding inner peach, having a healthy drive, emotional intelligence, and energetic intelligence. being the best version of yourself and so much more.

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:28] What does championship leadership mean to Simon?

[7:30] Who is Simon Lovell and what brought him to where he is today?

[17:00] The Black Ball.

[29:13] His vision, future plans, and impact he wants to make.

[33:06] Emotional intelligence and energetic intelligence.

[35:02] Episode takeaways.

. . .

Important Quotes:

“It takes a lot of energy to not be yourself.”

“Transformation comes with admitting.”

. . .

The Guest:

Simon Lovell is a super high performance and emotional intelligence coach for successful CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders that holds people accountable and heals their relationships, self-sabotage, and mindset struggles so they can live their happiest lives. Simon Lovell went from a bullied teen, addicted to drugs, alcohol, gambling, and then built his own million-dollar company, but he still wasn’t happy. After healing his childhood trauma he now helps CEOS and entrepreneurs become fulfilled through this proven six-week transformational process called The Super High-Performance Formula. He is the author of The Black Ball: Does Anybody Else Have a Secret? and has been featured on Entrepreneur and Forbes. Simon is also the host of the Unshakeable Leaders podcast. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

. . .

Resources:

simonlovell

Linkedin

Instagram

—

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

—

Photo credit: NateBailey.org