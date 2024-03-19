Some Men Will Age Your Eggs And Shame You for Not Having A Child

“He said he wants to marry me but he’s not financially ready yet. I know I should leave him but I may not find someone as loving and caring as him if I do. What should I do?”

I hear sentiments like this all the time from women and no matter how many times I tell them the guy won’t marry them when he’s ready to settle down, they don’t believe.

It’s sad women think you are jealous of their relationship when they are not even happy in it.

Take a look at these stories and tell me if the men give husband vibes.

Her boyfriend gets scared about marriage

“Been together nearly 5 years. We live in a house that we chose together but it’s in his name only. Things are just fine. Love each other and get along. Marriage seems to be the only thing we fight about.

Long story short, literally 90% of his family has been divorced/remarried and he is scared of marriage and (by his own admission) also growing up. He feels pressured by everyone, including me, to get married.

Marriage is something I want. I feel sad we don’t both get excited at the prospect and am also starting to get bitter at the fact he is not ready with me after this long.

He talks about spending our lives together but is not ready to commit due to the family thing above and seeing friends getting married young and it destroying them.

I don’t know what to do. I can’t keep bringing this up every weekend but can’t push something down I want. I thought about leaving but love him too much.”

Her boyfriend wants marriage privileges without making her a wife.

“I was a bob-the-builder type who was going 50/50 with my BF during the entire relationship, moved in with him after a year, and gave him wife privileges. Think bang maid cool girl type.

We both started out wanting to be friends with benefits which worked out for us for a while. Long story short he caught feelings and asked me to be exclusive. I said yes after lots of hesitation (in hindsight, I should have listened to my goddamn instinct).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We both moved to Boston for our jobs. As the days went on, we started to talk about marriage and buying property. He brought up common law marriage and starting joint bank accounts but never wholeheartedly agreed to marriage.

He’s heard too many horror stories so he’s not keen on it. I told him I’d never buy a house or share funds with a man I’m not married to (at least my mom taught me something right about dating) and I plan to not work when I’m married if I don’t want to for my own reasons.

He then proceeds to debate with me about ‘couples needing to both work in order to live.’ This is a weak argument for lazy men. My repulsion for this 50/50 relationship had gotten so bad that I could not stomach him touching me and asking for sex.

He knew he was wasting my time. He was sneaky. He promised to buy me an engagement ring, even said he picked it out, and to get married (future faking). I ended the 6-year live-in girlfriend romantic relationship. He’s even been kinder towards me since I made my decision.”

…

A woman’s biological clock is always ticking whether you freeze your eggs or not. So when I see women in long relationships with fucked up men, I cringe.

If you are a woman over thirty in a long committed relationships and you wish to be a mom don’t stay committed to a man after two years.

Men are not dumb. They know if they want to wife you or keep you as comfy couch after two months of being with you. They intentionally keep you trapped with a ring or promises of marriage until they find their preferences.

Don’t be like Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez who were hit with reality after their boyfriends of almost a decade dumped them and married the next chick shortly after the break up.

Most men don’t want marriage, but they want kids. So if he’s delaying fatherhood, it’s possible he doesn’t want kids with you and he’s a coward for not admitting it to you.

…

Did you enjoy reading this story? Take a minute to leave a comment, I would like to hear your thoughts and subscribe to my newsletter so you get my next story in your inbox.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Etienne Boulanger on Unsplash