My son peed on the carpet the other day.

A few seconds after I took him off the potty. The few seconds it took me to go grab a pull-up, he peed…on the carpet. I walked into the room just as he was looking up from the stain. He knew he was in trouble as soon as he saw my face. I was over it.

I’d been tired all day. My sleep schedule during quarantine has been crazy so I’d only gotten a few hours of sleep the night before. I was exhausted, and the pee on the carpet was the last straw.

I huffed in my frustration and went into my care routine. I have a routine when I’m anxious, overwhelmed, or somewhere in between the two — we can call it crazy.

Space

I put my kids in their room with the TV on and the lights low. I give them a snack and I go into my room to initiate calm mode.

Sound

I play a Bossanova playlist I found because it calms me and makes me feel like I’m on an island somewhere living it up like Liz Gilbert in Eat,Pray, Love.

Air

I open a window to get a slight breeze and a literal breath of fresh air. I light my Palo Santo, open the windows, and turn on the diffuser filled with water & drops of lavender and eucalyptus oil. As all of these calming smells illuminate the room, I either clean up the room or spend time laying on the bed, breathing. I may sway, close my eyes, meditate, or simply listen and absorb all the elements.

This is my calm kit. Space, sound, air — peace.

Whether it’s ten minutes or an hour, this routine is what keeps me sane and if needed, I will revisit this practice several times a day.

Covid has made for a challenging time in the world of crazy. My husband and kids are around 24/7, tugging at me and asking me things. Instead of spazzing on everyone involved, I find a way to create space, choose my sound, and breathe.

—

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Ifie Natasha Brandon