Spicy Baked Tofu Noodles

❤️ Why You Will Love This Recipe

Super easy to make.

Packed with beautiful flavors and textures.

Filling, comforting and hearty.

This dish makes for a lovely presentation that really impresses guests.

Naturally vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free.

🔪 What You Will Need To Make This Recipe

Skillet: A good nonstick skillet or cast iron skillet works well here.

Baking Dish: I like to use a 9″ x 13″ceramic casserole dish for this, but if you only have a square baking pan, that will work, too!

Tofu Press: This item is not necessary, but if you have one at your disposal, it will help make the tofu as crispy as is possible!

🌶️ Ingredients and Substitutes

Tofu: Extra firm tofu will work best in this recipe as it will crisp up better and hold its shape better than other varieties of tofu. Having said this, if you only have firm, medium or soft tofu on hand, it will work, just with some slight texture differences. You might like: Is Tofu Gluten-Free?

Tapioca starch: Coating the tofu in starch before pan-frying helps crisp the tofu up quickly and contributes to the over all texture of this dish. If you do not have tapioca starch, any starch will do – corn starch, arrowroot starch, potato starch, etc.

Maifun noodles: Maifun noodles are super thin rice noodles. They are great for this recipe as due to being thin, they cook more quickly and easily in the oven than other noodle varieties. They also offer a nice texture contrast against the tofu.

Coconut aminos: Coconut aminos add a bit of salty umami flavor to this dish. Soy sauce can be used in its place if need be.

Sriracha: Sriracha adds the bulk of the spicy factor to this recipe, as well as some sweet chili and garlic notes.

Sesame oil: Toasted sesame oil adds a subtle background hint of smokiness to this dish. I do not recommend replacing it with regular sesame oil, as toasted sesame oil is quite different in flavor.

Salt and pepper: Essential to any good savory dish!

Coconut sugar: I love to use coconut sugar, but you can use any granulated or liquid sweetener you prefer. My second choices would be brown sugar or honey.

Cilantro: Cilantro adds a bit of freshness to the finished dish. If you are not a cilantro fan, feel free to replace it with another fresh herb you prefer or even a handful of fresh salad greens.

Chiles: Sliced fresh chiles add a bit of crunch and heat that greatly complement the warm noodles and tofu. If you are not a fan of fresh heat, feel free to omit or replace with pickled peppers or a dash of hot sauce instead.

Garlic and ginger: Fresh garlic and ginger greatly contribute to the overall flavor of this dish.

Vinegar: I like to use rice vinegar, but apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, rice wine vinegar, and white wine vinegar also work well.

🍜 How-to Make Tofu Noodles

Press and drain the tofu. Coat the tofu in starch. Place the coated tofu in an oiled skillet. Cook the tofu until crisp and golden on each side. Preheat the oven and place the noodles into a large baking dish. Place the seared tofu on top of the noodles. Mix the sauce ingredients. Pour the sauce over the noodles and tofu. Pour the water into the baking dish. Bake. Slice the tofu as desired. Gather the noodles and place into a bowl(s). Top the noodles with sliced tofu and garnish with cilantro and sliced chiles. Enjoy!

🍽️ Variations

For extra vegetable power, you serve with a side of roasted veggies. Broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, snap peas and cauliflower work well.

you serve with a side of roasted veggies. Broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, snap peas and cauliflower work well. Top with sautéed mushrooms .

. Top with pickled cabbage .

. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds or sliced green onions.

🥡 Storing and Reheating

Keep this dish stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. To reheat, place into a large skillet or wok over medium-low heat and heat, tossing frequently, until warm throughout. They make excellent leftovers!

📖 Recipe

Ingredients

1 14-ounce block extra firm tofu

2 tablespoons tapioca starch or arrowroot starch or corn starch

1 tablespoon oil of choice I like to use avocado oil

1/2 cup coconut aminos

4 garlic cloves minced

3 tablespoons sriracha

3 tablespoons coconut sugar or any granulated sugar of choice

2 tablespoons vinegar of choice I like to use rice vinegar

2 tablespoon fresh ginger root grated

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces maifun noodles broken into two “nests”

2 1/2 cups cold water

for garnishing

fresh sliced chiles for garnishing, I like to use serrano and Thai

Instructions

Press and drain the block of tofu (or pat dry thoroughly with a dish towel). Coat the block of tofu with the starch. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, followed by the block of tofu. Pan fry for 5 minutes, flip the tofu and pan fry for 5 minutes longer, or until the tofu is firm and beginning to turn golden. Set the tofu aside. Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, combine the coconut aminos, garlic, sriracha, sugar, vinegar, ginger, sesame oil, pepper and salt. Whisk well. In a large baking dish (9″ x 13″ casserole dish or similar), place the two noodle nests. Place the pan-fried tofu on top of the noodles. Pour the sauce mixture over the tofu noodles. Pour the water into the bottom of the pan. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the noodles are tender and the tofu is crisp and golden. (If the noodles seem too dry, add a little bit more water and bake for a few minutes longer until the noodles are to your liking.) Remove the tofu and slice into any shapes of choice. To serve, place some noodles in a bowl, followed by some tofu. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro and chiles. Enjoy!

Notes

Please see the full post above for valuable information!

Nutrition

SERVING: 1serving | CALORIES: 53kcal | CARBOHYDRATES: 11g | PROTEIN: 6.2g | FAT: 1g | SATURATED FAT: 0.1g | POLYUNSATURATED FAT: 0.3g | MONOUNSATURATED FAT: 0.3g | SODIUM: 739mg | POTASSIUM: 29mg | FIBER: 0.1g | SUGAR: 4g | VITAMIN A: 12IU | VITAMIN C: 6mg | CALCIUM: 9mg | IRON: 0.1mg

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

Photo credit: iStock