Spirit-Led, Science-Based, and Reality Driven

Have you ever had one of those conversations that recharges you, inspires you, and reminds you of what this human journey is all about?

My interview with Radiah Rhodes was one of those conversations and her example of love, creativity, and kindness was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we are grounded in our purpose.

Radiah is an innovator, author, coach, engineer, and the founder of Evok Life, a well-being company that is cultivating lasting change and helping people to create the most aligned, intentional experience of life and work.

In this episode, we explore relationships, innovation, family, leadership, and the powerful impact we can make when we step into our power and find out who we truly are.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

Shutterstock