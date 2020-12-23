Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Spirit-Led, Science-Based, and Reality Driven

Spirit-Led, Science-Based, and Reality Driven

The Own Your Truth Podcast with Ken Cervera

by Leave a Comment

Have you ever had one of those conversations that recharges you, inspires you, and reminds you of what this human journey is all about?

My interview with Radiah Rhodes was one of those conversations and her example of love, creativity, and kindness was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we are grounded in our purpose.

Radiah is an innovator, author, coach, engineer, and the founder of Evok Life, a well-being company that is cultivating lasting change and helping people to create the most aligned, intentional experience of life and work.

In this episode, we explore relationships, innovation, family, leadership, and the powerful impact we can make when we step into our power and find out who we truly are.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x