Stop Objectifying Men!

Recently a male friend was dumped by his girlfriend. He loved her. He wanted to marry her. Why was he dumped?

He didn’t make enough money.

However, he loved her. He encouraged her and supported her emotionally. He cared about her sexual pleasure. He cooked meals for her.

I feel sad for my friend. And I wonder — what is the point of feminism if women see men as wallets?

I hate it when men objectify women. I hate it that the modeling industry doesn’t use “average” women and erotic films never feature a real “girl next door”. However, when was the last time a romance novel featured an honorable school teacher or a mechanic with a huge heart?

Instead, we get everything from rich vampires to rich sadistic billionaires to rich… well, you get it. The tie that seems to bind them all together is that they have money.

It’s always the Cinderella story and the heroine always wants to be swept away by a Prince, even if in reality she’s got a six figure income and a hefty 401K.

Then we wonder why men are such insensitive louts who don’t listen to us and can’t give us decent orgasms. Well, we’ve programmed them that way. We’ve told them the way to our hearts is to make money.

Women suffer because of male objectification. They don’t listen to us, they don’t treat us with respect. Male superficiality funds the multi-billion dollar cosmetics industry. It’s why women starve themselves and get boob jobs.

We can be angry at men about this, and we should be, but what about when we objectify men?

It’s time for us to take back our own power. That means — we don’t need men to support us anymore. Part of being a feminist means embracing what equality really means.

It means that it’s OK for a woman to earn more than her partner. It’s OK for her to go out and bring home the bacon and ask him to fry it up in a pan.

It means that instead of chasing billionaires, we can instead form a real relationship with a real human being who actually has time for us.

It means rejecting the “Pretty Woman” idea of romance which always pairs a breathtakingly beautiful woman with a breathtakingly rich man.

I’m not saying that women need to go out with men who live in their mother’s basement. Part of being an adult is taking care of yourself, and we should only date other adults.

But I think we should stop fixating on the superficial and instead focus on what really matters.

Like, what makes him (or her) laugh? What are his (or her) passions? Do we share thoughts and ideas and can we connect on an emotional and spiritual level? Is this someone I can trust with my inner self, the part of me no one sees? Is this someone with whom I can have real intimacy?

That is ultimately what I think everyone wants. A relationship based on real love. That’s the type of love that is unconditional, where you know each others’ flaws and you love each other anyway. The only way we will find that type of love is if we see each other as real people, not objects.

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Shefali O’Hara