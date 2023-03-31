Stop Self-Sabotage

When we learn to shift the ways we self-sabotage, in our love and business lives, we can reach new levels of success, personal satisfaction, and impact! Today’s guest has gone to the depths of his own psyche and soul to bring you tools to empower yourself.

Most of us are familiar with the concept of self-sabotage. We engage in self-sabotage when we know what we need to do to take care of ourselves, but instead end up avoiding or delaying these actions. You can self-sabotage in any aspect of your life — from relationships to work, health, dreams, etc.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Moe Abbassi, is a mindset and performance coach who helps successful entrepreneurs work through the parts of their lives that aren’t bringing them fulfillment. He dissects destructive habits and helps people get to the root cause of problems. Moe has traveled to over 20 countries, teaching seminars and bootcamps, and creating a multi six-figure business.

Moe got to see that success was not all it’s cracked up to be. As he discovered ways he was sabotaging himself, he did the work to face the darker parts of himself.

In our conversation we discussed…

Habit formation and how trauma gets stored as emotional energy

How to move toward , rather than away from, your values

, rather than away from, The impact of boredom and low energy in our lives

and low energy in our lives 7 basics of Energy management

Healthy and unhealthy ways to self-soothe

Moe has been willing to do his work, rather than bypassing or denying the depth of human nature. This is a great episode for you to take a deeper look at your values, habits, and the ways you empower or disempower yourself.

—

Moe grew up experiencing verbal, emotional and physical abuse, which led to feelings of inadequacy, being socially inept and having dating troubles. This resulted in him going through a long journey learning social and dating skills and starting a coaching business that he was able to scale to multi six-figures and traveling to over 20 countries teaching seminars and bootcamps. While on the surface level everything was great, Moe was suffering from anxiety, depression and purposelessness and panic attacks that left him hospitalized. Additionally, his relationship with his partner and friends were falling apart.

This led to Moe dedicating himself to understanding what was causing these issues so he could address them. He invested over 200k into therapy, shadow work, seminars, conferences, silent meditation retreats, and ultimately learned that most of the self-improvement and personal development advice out there won’t work if the habits formed are stemming from unresolved trauma.

Today, Moe Abbassi is a mindset and performance coach that helps successful entrepreneurs work through the parts of their lives that aren’t bringing them fulfillment, dissecting their destructive habits, and getting to the root cause of their problems so they can be resolved once and for all.

Connect with Moe



MoeAbbassi.com

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com