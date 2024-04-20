Struggle Is an Anomaly for Who You Truly Are

I hear often and even find myself buying into the idea that hustle is mandatory to achieve the results that I want. After all action must happen at some point to have something materialize, right? It’s not like we can just sit in our beds, do nothing but focus on our breathing, gratitude and feel our desires as though they already are here with us and suddenly “ding dong” hear the doorbell ring and find that the Amazon driver has delivered to our door the very manifestation that we were just feeling moments earlier.

No, action must happen!

And action is a good thing as long as it is grounded in energy that is flowing; it is not such a good thing if it is in opposition to the energy that is flowing.

For example, let’s say you are experiencing in your life right now not being happy where you are living, what you are driving, what you are eating, the amount of money in your bank, your health, your lover or lack of lover, etc. etc. In other words, you feel like there is so much more for you in life, but it’s just not showing up.

All of this not having has created contrast in your life and the contrast has you wanting for more; it has you asking for more whether you are conscious of the ask or not. But the contrast remains there because you are now holding yourself back from allowing what you have discovered that you want to flow in. This creates discouragement, which has you now thinking that you just need to do something about it. You are sick and tired of being sick and tired and not having, so now you are just going to take action and do something to make it happen.

You might find yourself telling your friends, families and lovers that you are really tired of failure and that now you just want to succeed, so you hit the pavement and get to hustling. After all hard work is where it is at, gotta put some elbow grease into anything worthwhile.

And from this attitude you end up putting in a ton of effort but find yourself not having the rewards very quickly or smoothly. You might find yourself trapped in long hour jobs that don’t pay very much, or so many things on your plate and not enough time or energy to do them. Life becomes all about the duty and chores. And you’re doing it all because you are determined that you are going to get yourself out of this situation. Not realizing that you are having a tremendous lack of belief in yourself. That your constant complaint about your situation is preventing you from hooking up with all the supportive components that are lined up for you to achieve the things that you want. You cannot get to where you want to be from this space.

Here is the thing you have to understand right now about effort and its importance to manifesting what you desire in your life.

No effort is required, but it is inspired.

This is what I refer to as aligned action.

The nudge that comes out of seemingly nowhere that leads you from one energetic breadcrumb to the next energetic breadcrumb.

Often, I hear from clients and people who attend my workshops or follow me for some time, that they wonder how I get everything done. That it seems like I am always creating, always doing something, and still have time and energy to be adventurous with my kids, connect consistently with Craig, travel, read, take care of self and work with my clients to boot consistently in multiple ways. How do I do it? That is what I am asked frequently.

It’s because effort that is inspired is fun. It does not feel like work or dread. It does not have struggle attached to it. It flows from you with ease and is enjoyable. And it’s exactly how I create my writings, livestreams, different projects, and plan out my year and future.

On any given day, if something becomes a struggle, I quickly realize that I have stepped out of alignment with my higher-self and God. From this realization I shift gears and do something, even take a nap or go meditate to get myself out of the resistance that I have allowed in.

See what we call effort is not inspired.

Think about it.

If you have to put a bunch of effort into something, are you enjoying the process?

When does doing work feel fun? There are plenty of things that we “work” toward or on that feels fun. Can you come up with a few and share them now in the comments here? I’d love to hear what is enjoyable to you.

Inspired action feels like the best idea you have ever had, you get a nudge or impulse to do something, and next thing you know you find yourself in the right place at the right time and experiencing synergy with others that ignites you all the more. It’s exciting!

There is still effort in the inspired action, but it does not deplete you, it replenishes you. You are being receptive in this energy and flowing verse putting forth resistant energy of “having to do” something to make it happen.

Can you feel the difference?

However, so often so many of us choose to struggle not realizing that struggle is not required and is actually not our normal state of being or living. We buy into the idea that we must do the time, pay the price and even suffer to get things to happen that we want. When the opposite is true and the more, we study the quantum realm the more we discover that this is very accurate.

Our thoughts and feelings, thus our beliefs are far more important to our creation process than just taking action and trying to make something happen. When we force something, we create resistance and struggle. When we heed the inspired nudge, our manifestation blooms in beauty.

Today, I ask you what are you creating resistance in?

What are you sick and tire of not having manifest and you feel like you worked so hard at alignment too, but it still is not materializing?

Drop it in the comments or private DM me.

And as always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

***

