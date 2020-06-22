Summer Reading With Kidzilla

—

Summer reading programs are simply awesome. As far as I’m concerned, any program that gets kids reading and introduces them to new books is awesome.

Like many children, Kidzilla participates in our public library’s summer reading program. She loves books. She loves to read. Hitting the library opens up a whole new world of reading for her without breaking our budget any more than her reading habit already does. (Not that I’m complaining…)

Our reading sessions are fantastic – no matter what we’re reading. More often than not, when we read, Zilla will ask questions about words and what they mean or how a certain circumstance would be possible or why a character does something. We have great conversations over books and I hope that continues. Sometimes, our book discussions take an entertaining turn and Zilla pops out a winner comment.

Zilla selects her books so many different ways – sometimes it’s because it’s her favorite author or illustrator. Sometimes it’s because the book is about a dog. Sometimes it’s because the cover it pink. Last week, we picked up a fun book – Oh My Darling, Porcupine and Other Silly Sing-Along Songs – because it sounded funny. We were right – it was a hoot.

Oh My Darling, Porcupine by Bruce Lansky and Stephen Carpenter takes all those familiar songs of childhood and reinvents them with silly new lyrics. I found myself laughing along with Zilla and loving the funny rhymes while recalling the original versions and teaching a few to Zilla.

One in particular sticks out in my mind…the poem was titled “The Top of My Hot Dog” (by Robert Pottle) and is sung to the tune of “On Top of Old Smoky.” Here’s how it went:

The top of my hot dog

is no longer bare.

It now has a topping

I didn't want there.

Because the English teacher in me can’t help herself, I went straight for the prediction and reading comprehension skills…

Me: Zilla, what do you think might be the topping on the hot dog?

Z: I have no idea.

Me: OK, let’s keep going.

I ordered my hot dog.

I ordered it plain,

without any toppings.

I ordered in vain.

I explained the phrase “ordered in vain.” Then, trying to connect to real-world experience, I continued my inquiry.

Me: Zilla, what do you like on your hot dogs?

Z: Ketchup. Keep reading.

Well, I started eating,

then looked up in the air,

A seagull flew toward me

and gave me a scare.

Me: Why do you think the person would be scared of the seagull?

Zilla: Probably because they have big beaks. Sing.

I covered my hot dog

a second too late.

What fell from that seagull’s

too gross to relate.

Me: What do you think is the gross topping that fell from the seagull, Zilla?

Z: Ketchup.

Me: Ketchup? When have you ever seen ketchup come out of a seagull?

Z: Never.

Me: Plus, is ketchup gross?

Z: No. Keep going.

The top of my hot dog

is no longer bare.

It now has a topping

a seagull put there.

Me: OK, Zilla, now what topping do you think the seagull put on the hot dog?

Z: Ketchup.

Fab Hub: Bahaha….ketchup.

Me: Zilla, seriously, think about what kind of topping would come out of a seagull that is not supposed to be on a hot dog. Something that would be gross if it landed on your hot dog.

Z: Spit.

Fab Hub: Pfffffttt!

Me: Not spit. Try again…

Z: Poop?

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!!!

Perhaps this is one of those conversations that are better firsthand. But the Hub and I were in stitches. First, Zilla is a sharp kid – I wasn’t sure exactly why she couldn’t get past literal hot dog toppings and into the obvious. Second, the idea of ketchup coming from a seagull was, well, pretty funny. But perhaps most amusing was the look of absolute concentration on her face as we read through the poem and she thought about what was happening. So serious, this girl of ours. And her delivery…her timing and delivery…are just spot-on and made this such a fun reading session.

And I guess ultimately I’m pretty happy that my lovely Daughter doesn’t jump immediately to “poop” when presented with questions about what comes out of seagulls. Guess that’s a sign that we need to get ourselves to the beach so she can experience the wonder of seagull poop for herself.

What have you or your kids been reading lately? What have your kids said or done that made you laugh so hard you spit out your iced tea?

