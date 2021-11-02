Get Daily Email
Sunflower

Sunflower

I love you like a sunflower...

by

 

I love you like
a sunflower
loves the stem
which connects
it to its plant.
If plucked, I’ll
decorate the
altars and
hair of maidens
and deathbeds.
But for how
long? & of course
you’re my sun.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Nachi Keta

Philosophy and Literature. Science Fiction, Fantasy and Literary Fiction. Love, Nature and Death. Politics. Mountains.

