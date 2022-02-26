Surprising Reason People Cheat & Find Their Partners Annoying [Video]

.

According to a new UK-based study, “A third of people actually find their partner to be the most annoying person they know due to their infuriating habits.”

So wait . . . while we’re providing love and support to our partners, they’re secretly walking around all day upset that we left some crumbs on the kitchen counter or asked them a question while they were watching TV?

And if our partner is the person we’re supposed to be our truest self around, then where does that leave us?

We can all agree that a long-lasting, healthy connection is a beautiful and fulfilling experience. But as we depart from the dopamine-filled honeymoon phase of the relationship and into the next phase, is it possible to maintain passion and mystery?

In this video, I dive into how you can use familiarity as a foundation on which to build passion and love. (And how together, you can work on habits that might frustrate the other person without the conversation itself eroding the relationship.)

And remember, in the end, small shifts can lead to you becoming irreplaceable in your partner’s eyes. And in this video, I’ll show you how to make that happen.

00:24 this was an article in men’s health

00:28 that talked about the fact that a third

00:29 of people in relationships say their

00:32 partner is the most

00:34 annoying person they know

00:38 so a third of people in a relationship

00:41 consider their other half to be the most

00:42 annoying person they know because of

00:45 their infuriating habits

00:48 the average loved-up brit

00:51 spends up to a fifth of their day each

00:53 day feeling frustrated with their

00:56 significant other because of snoring

00:58 passing wind

01:02 loudness

01:04 messiness

01:05 and rudeness

01:07 equivalent to almost five hours of pure

01:10 unbridled irritation per

01:14 day

01:15 now so you’re so fine i’m interested to

01:17 hear this is brits i don’t know if the

01:20 passing wind thing is a british thing or

01:22 if that’s like if that crosses borders

01:24 if they did it for americans so this

01:26 maybe if it was americans it would be

01:27 the number one most annoying thing

01:29 they’re saying all of these well that’s

01:31 your experience of americans i don’t

01:33 know what you’re saying but um but five

01:35 hours they’re saying that adds up to of

01:37 all those things not five hours of

01:39 passing wind just five hours of bad

01:40 habits

01:41 but considering you’re asleep you’re

01:43 asleep for about eight hours so

01:46 five hours is a lot of your day

01:48 that seems a bit

01:50 i

01:51 i suppose if you just assemble all the

01:52 times i don’t know i mean that seems too

01:56 much it does sound like a lot to me

01:58 it also lists other

02:00 it also lists other vexing traits as

02:03 talking through tv shows

02:06 bad with money using their phone mid

02:09 conversation that is an annoying one

02:13 leaving clothes on the bedroom floor

02:16 that’s you stephen yep leaving crumbs on

02:19 the kitchen side also you okay fair

02:22 enough what are you my partner are you

02:26 steve in one form or another i’ve been

02:28 your partner

02:29 since i was three years old

02:32 or two i suppose

02:34 i’ve dealt with your crumbs on the side

02:37 and the final the final one says never

02:39 listens and that’s you

02:43 so if we’re gonna start on each other

02:46 well sorry i threw i was happy to throw

02:49 you under the bus on a couple of very

02:51 easygoing ones clothes on the bedroom

02:53 floor which we all know is a [ __ ]

02:55 understatement when it comes to you

02:56 we’ve all seen your bedroom mate

02:59 hey

03:00 we haven’t all seen it no it’s

03:02 it’s well okay and that and that’s a

03:05 good thing for you steve because it

03:07 might change a couple of opinions if

03:09 people saw the bomb site

03:11 that was your room the cup’s in there

03:13 some old [ __ ] tangerine pill from

03:16 2000 from a bath in 2017. yeah but

03:20 you’re talking about bachelor steve when

03:21 i have a girlfriend i’m like a drill

03:23 sergeant i’m cleaning that up before

03:25 they all come over all right

03:27 so you won’t do it for the rest of us

03:29 but but you do it for your lady but for

03:32 the woman i love i will clean up those

03:34 tangerine pills

03:36 you’re making me sound like a monster

03:40 no i’m not that my point was i was

03:42 throwing you under the bus on kitchen

03:44 crumbs and you said i never listen

03:46 that’s a damning one

03:50 and sometimes you use your phone mid

03:52 conversation

03:53 that i thought that when i said it’s a

03:55 bad one i literally thought of myself

03:58 but look none of us are perfect well

04:00 it’s been it’s been uh enlightening

04:02 hasn’t it this sec i’m glad i’m glad we

04:05 did this one glad we did this topic um

04:07 of those surveyed 41 say they said they

04:10 wouldn’t change

04:12 their partner’s annoying habits because

04:14 it’s what makes them

04:16 them

04:18 i like the idea that they spend five

04:20 hours a day of cumulative time being

04:23 wound up by it but they still wouldn’t

04:25 change it i i just can’t imagine you ben

04:28 without your snoring and breaking wind i

04:30 just can’t even i can’t even picture

04:33 life without it it’s you your

04:36 your gas is what makes you

04:39 you i i wouldn’t i’ll tell you what gary

04:41 i wouldn’t change it for the world

04:45 but but i can’t bloody stand it well i

04:48 think that we all

04:51 think we have it worse than we do

04:53 i’m not talking about genuinely abusive

04:56 traits we can take that off the table

04:58 i’m talking about the these types of

05:00 things that have been listed here i

05:02 think a lot of us

05:03 or maybe i don’t it’s not that we think

05:05 we have it worse than we do we’ve we

05:08 think we have it so much worse relative

05:10 to somebody else

05:12 because familiarity breeds contempt

05:16 that is where that phrase comes from

05:19 it’s

05:20 much easier

05:22 to glorify what else is out there

05:25 while you’re with someone experiencing

05:27 their long-standing

05:29 habits that

05:31 you get to see because you’re

05:33 comfortable together and you spend a lot

05:35 of time together and then compare that

05:38 to the

05:39 superficial

05:41 veneer of somebody else’s practiced good

05:45 manners that come out

05:47 day to day with strangers or with free

05:50 you know steve you know i bet i i’ve

05:52 seen you i’ve seen you with friends you

05:54 see once every couple of months you’re

05:56 absolutely charming

05:58 right thank you very much

06:00 you are you’re an absolute delight to be

06:02 around when you see you every couple of

06:04 months

06:06 but you know when you when you’re

06:07 together with you every day i’m not

06:09 saying you’re not lovely but it’s a

06:10 different side of you

06:12 why is this all about having a go at me

06:14 i don’t i just

06:16 it’s not i’m just i’m using you as an

06:18 example okay so i’m a difficult daily

06:21 person to be around

06:23 i think well i think i am too

06:25 i think i’m i think i’m quite difficult

06:29 i’m pretty easygoing i think people

06:30 would i think people would have no

06:32 idea how difficult i can be oh they

06:35 certainly don’t no they certainly don’t

06:37 and so my point is that you don’t you

06:39 you know you you think you have it so

06:42 bad with these things but you know trade

06:44 trade them for another person you’re

06:46 going to get another set of annoying

06:47 habits yeah that’s why sometimes people

06:50 probably think they probably sometimes

06:53 go back to their exes and they think oh

06:55 god what did i let go there

06:57 because this new person

06:59 is bloody nightmare

07:01 right

07:02 right

07:03 yeah and they probably start missing

07:05 their ex because they think god i let go

07:06 of a good thing there and i was

07:08 complaining the tricky part as well is

07:10 that some of the bad habits

07:13 that rear their heads or the ones that

07:15 bother us

07:17 are part of a continuum

07:19 that connects two sides of them we

07:22 initially got attracted to

07:24 can you explain that well not to bring

07:26 it back to you steve but let’s take your

07:28 mess no go on yeah yeah crumb leave

07:31 leaving crumbs everywhere what

07:33 go on tell me why it’s a good thing

07:35 really

07:36 well

07:38 well

07:40 steve you are extremely bright

07:44 okay you are an intellectual

07:46 you are

07:48 an academic

07:49 your word’s not mine you are

07:52 you are

07:53 a doctor

07:55 that is true

07:56 and those things about you it’s like you

08:00 you have that sort of sherlock holmes

08:03 creative genius thing about you where

08:06 you just you you’re bookish you lose

08:09 yourself in thoughts and ideas and

08:13 you’re concerned with the big things in

08:15 life

08:16 you know you are concerned with the big

08:17 ideas the philosophies the

08:20 systems that

08:22 that make things happen and

08:25 what that means is

08:26 that your mind really you don’t care

08:29 about that

08:30 that you know those clothes strewn

08:33 across your bedroom floor you don’t care

08:36 you’re more interested in the book

08:38 you’ve been reading that day so that you

08:40 know that when you meet you and you go

08:42 god this guy’s mind this is a great mind

08:45 this is

08:46 i mean this is a mind that is doing some

08:48 serious heavy lifting again your words

08:52 this is a thinker

08:54 you know and then you get out you get

08:56 back to your bedroom and you go what’s

08:57 the [ __ ] tangerine

08:59 peel doing on the floor

09:01 again before a woman comes around i

09:03 clean that up

09:05 right all i’m saying is you can actually

09:08 draw a line between the two

09:11 sometimes the spontaneity that we find

09:14 exciting in someone

09:16 exciting in someone is also

09:19 responsible for the lack of

09:22 presence we feel when we’re with them

09:26 or the fact that we can’t seem to pin

09:29 them down for plans because they’re

09:31 someone who likes doing things in the

09:32 moment and they don’t like making plans

09:34 and initially you were attracted to that

09:37 but now you’re actually finding it a bit

09:39 frustrating sometimes the fact that you

09:41 thought someone was incredibly

09:42 charismatic in the early stages of

09:44 dating comes back to bite you because

09:47 you find out they continue to be very

09:49 charismatic

09:50 while you’re dating them and

09:52 they give their attention quite freely

09:55 in every direction so now you feel like

09:57 this person that had your attention

09:59 because of their flirtatious nature or

10:01 their charismatic nature

10:03 now is the same person who makes you a

10:06 bit jealous because

10:08 that energy is something they continue

10:10 to exude now that you have them

10:12 well some things clearly like you’re

10:14 saying is an offshoot of their good

10:16 qualities so you either say well i

10:19 really appreciate that and that’s not a

10:21 person they’re ever gonna be

10:23 but you could also say well there might

10:24 be easy solves to some bad habits right

10:27 or bad things

10:28 if i just

10:30 if i just have a cleaner a few times a

10:32 week then the thing you’re saying is a

10:34 problem is gone isn’t it so you could be

10:36 like oh well you could just solve that

10:38 really quickly if you uh

10:40 if you just chill out a little bit extra

10:42 for it

10:43 you can mitigate some of your bad habits

10:45 and this goes for any relationship

10:49 i mean this is not just romantic for any

10:52 many people live at home with siblings

10:54 parents

10:56 children you know you you’re we’re often

10:59 forced into close proximity with people

11:02 whose habits frustrate us

11:06 there’s a couple of things we can do

11:07 first

11:09 look at

11:10 look it’s very easy if i’ve known

11:12 someone for a long time it’s very easy

11:15 for me to start focusing only on the

11:18 things

11:19 that bug me

11:20 about that person

11:22 and to completely take for granted the

11:25 wonderful traits they have that you just

11:29 have normalized yeah

11:32 and the other people would find amazing

11:34 in that person

11:36 that other people would find incredible

11:38 about your sister your brother your

11:40 girlfriend your boyfriend

11:42 your parents you know what are the

11:44 things they have that you no longer give

11:46 them credit for but that doesn’t mean

11:48 that they don’t deserve credit

11:51 and the other thing is

11:54 we should understand

11:56 what habits of mine

11:58 don’t make me easy to live with

12:02 but the person i’m with

12:04 accepts

12:06 because if we understand that that can

12:09 actually breed some compassion towards

12:11 their things

12:13 it it often is a lack of self-awareness

12:15 that makes us so frustrated about things

12:18 in other people

12:20 there’s a friend of mine who you know in

12:24 his 30s was talking about

12:27 how he you know he was he was he kept

12:30 ending relationships and starting new

12:32 ones and ending them and starting new

12:34 ones and

12:36 his mum once said to him you know when

12:37 are you going to settle down when are

12:39 you going to find someone and why do you

12:41 always lose every person that you’re

12:43 with why do you and he says you know mom

12:45 i’m looking for the i’m just looking for

12:48 someone who’s

12:49 who’s got it oh you know

12:51 i don’t feel like i should settle i want

12:53 it i want someone who’s who’s got it all

12:55 because he saw any

12:57 anything that was missing in a person as

12:59 well that would be me settling

13:01 if i went for that person

13:04 and his mum said to him

13:06 i hate to be the one to break it to you

13:10 but you’re not perfect

13:14 and

13:17 that’s something

13:18 we would all do well to remember at

13:20 certain points

13:22 when we’re thinking of

13:24 you know this is irrelevant for anyone

13:25 who’s listening to this podcast right

13:26 now who is in the stage of dating and

13:28 they are looking for a partner

13:31 they’re doing the choosing

13:33 we

13:34 often

13:36 in a

13:37 derogatory way refer to

13:42 being with someone who doesn’t have it

13:44 all in your eyes as settling

13:49 right

13:50 and and it’s a quite it’s quite a

13:52 damaging term

13:54 when you think about it the idea of

13:56 settling because it puts a very negative

13:59 connotation on the idea

14:01 that you would

14:03 make your peace with being with someone

14:06 who hasn’t got it all as if anyone does

14:09 maybe you have specific love life

14:11 questions for me about something you’re

14:13 going through right now well there is a

14:15 place where i answer them and that’s my

14:18 love life club this is for a group of

14:21 people who have decided to be coached by

14:24 me every month in a more intimate

14:26 setting than

14:28 youtube if you want to come be part of

14:31 this go to

14:32 askmh.com the link is in the description

14:35 for a 14-day free trial instead of

14:40 having the self-awareness to say

14:43 maybe

14:45 i can come to terms with the fact that i

14:47 don’t have it all

14:50 that there are things that are

14:52 frustrating or annoying about me there

14:55 were things that someone

14:57 will have to in some way come to accept

15:00 about me

15:02 and therefore i need to be able to do

15:04 the same

15:06 in the other direction

15:09 and that far from

15:11 settling

15:12 there’s actually a form of

15:14 accepting

15:16 it’s a kind of maturing it’s a kind of

15:19 growing up in the way that we

15:21 see relationships yeah now does that

15:24 mean that within a relationship we

15:25 shouldn’t

15:27 find ways to mitigate some of our truly

15:29 bad habits no i i there’s a difference

15:32 between quirks and genuinely bad habits

15:35 you know i think we have to make a kind

15:37 of distinction there

15:39 it’s not

15:40 you know

15:41 being in a relationship with someone who

15:44 never does the dishes isn’t charming no

15:48 that’s not a

15:49 you know oh that’s just that’s just them

15:53 no that’s a shitty teammate

15:55 yeah and if they show zero effort of

15:58 something that is of in you know of a

16:00 need to you

16:01 that’s a problem exactly yeah and and

16:04 let’s be clear if you stress something

16:06 that

16:07 you need

16:08 in order to feel

16:10 appreciated

16:12 if you feel like what you have is

16:14 someone who’s not being a team player in

16:16 the responsibilities of a relationship

16:19 or of a household or of a

16:21 two people trying to survive together

16:23 trying to get through life together and

16:25 and and build together and you know it’s

16:27 like a company right you’re running a

16:28 company together the two of you are

16:31 running the company that is yuko

16:34 right

16:35 you and i in a relationship and that

16:38 company we want that company to thrive

16:40 well have i got a really bad partner in

16:43 that company who doesn’t pull their

16:44 weight that’s a genuine problem

16:46 right so we have to differentiate

16:48 between quirks and genuinely

16:51 poor habits

16:56 and and we have to be able to bring up

16:58 genuine poor habits

17:00 to say i

17:02 need more

17:03 or i would appreciate if if you helped

17:05 more in this department or if you didn’t

17:08 do that as much

17:10 and we should look at ourselves and say

17:12 what could i do to mitigate some of my

17:14 worst habits

17:16 you know that that’s that to me is part

17:19 of growth in a relationship

17:21 if i

17:23 do catch myself checking my phone i have

17:25 to be self-aware enough to say

17:27 actually this isn’t

17:29 this isn’t a great behavior

17:31 and if someone calls me out on this

17:33 rather than be defensive i should be

17:35 open to hearing why that’s

17:37 not

17:38 a pleasant thing for somebody else to

17:40 experience

17:42 we have to be open to that yeah

17:45 yeah

17:46 that initial reaction to criticism is so

17:49 difficult to fight at first as well if

17:52 you just leap too defensive

17:54 i’ve caught i’ve just found myself

17:56 recently i’ve started just taking pauses

17:59 with a criticism

18:01 and when i just get level headed

18:03 you know it’s like even asking for

18:05 someone to go oh can you give me some uh

18:07 constructive feedback on that thing i

18:09 just did even if someone said something

18:10 negative you’re like okay

18:13 i asked them to say that so

18:15 let’s just pause a second and go okay

18:18 that’s helpful good to know and just

18:20 that there’s so much in that pause it’s

18:23 the hardest thing

18:25 to do

18:26 but it’s we’re all

18:28 it’s where so much

18:30 of our growth actually is

18:32 and i i know there’s always a moment

18:36 where

18:36 i feel i’ve moved on sufficiently from a

18:39 way that i was

18:42 that it becomes

18:44 um easy and even enjoyable to talk about

18:48 you know how when we’re is in in a sense

18:51 when we’re playing mentor to somebody

18:53 else

18:54 on something that we know at one point

18:56 we had to change

18:58 it’s kind of like um

19:01 if i take

19:02 my

19:04 doing videos five or ten years ago

19:08 i’ll be able to find things in those

19:10 videos that i did that i no longer do

19:14 they might be little ticks

19:16 they might be things that i on

19:18 reflection when i watch them i’m like oh

19:20 you know i don’t like when i say things

19:22 like that or i was doing that because i

19:24 was insecure or whatever

19:27 and i’ve worked them out of my speech i

19:30 speak more effectively

19:33 well

19:35 i can look back now and talk about those

19:37 things

19:38 because i have some distance from them

19:40 because i’ve already improved them

19:42 and that’s when we tend to get

19:43 comfortable talking about our flaws is

19:45 once we’ve already improved them

19:48 but if we can

19:50 instead kind of get comfortable

19:54 experiencing them now from the point of

19:57 view of something we have to change then

19:58 we can actually do the work that gets us

20:01 to the improvement quicker

20:03 is the denial of those things the

20:06 protracted denial

20:09 that

20:10 makes those things take so long to fix

20:13 in our lives you just have to remember

20:15 that the thing that you’re embarrassed

20:17 to admit about yourself today will one

20:20 day

20:21 or can one day be the thing that you

20:23 look back and

20:24 help someone else learn on because you

20:26 go oh i was once

20:28 i once did that

20:29 and i no longer do that that day can

20:31 come sooner if we’re able to acknowledge

20:34 those things now

20:35 and let’s be clear in 10 years i plan to

20:39 if you take my speaking as an example

20:43 i plan to speak far more effectively

20:45 in 10 years than i do today

20:49 i still

20:51 i still look at the way i speak today

20:54 and i i use this as an example just

20:56 because speaking is something i think a

20:57 lot about because it’s

20:59 the probably the most fundamental or one

21:01 of the two or three most fundamental

21:03 skills in what you and i do stephen is

21:06 the ability to speak well

21:08 but

21:10 i can look at my speech even today and

21:12 i’m constantly looking at it going what

21:14 am my bad speaking habits

21:18 what are the things you know if i swear

21:20 if i curse it’s not that i have some

21:22 huge problem with cursing but if i curse

21:24 in a sentence where i go that was

21:28 that was just it didn’t add anything

21:30 it was unnecessary and it come to think

21:33 of it

21:34 i only said it because i actually wasn’t

21:37 i didn’t have enough belief in that

21:38 moment in the point i was making making

21:41 an impact so then i swore in front of it

21:45 because i

21:46 i felt like it needed i needed somehow

21:49 to grab people’s attention with it in

21:51 other words that curse word in that

21:53 moment was a reflection of the fact that

21:55 i wasn’t

21:56 beli i wasn’t trusting enough in the uh

22:00 the ability of the point to make itself

22:02 without that yeah sometimes i

22:05 i use too many words and i afterwards i

22:08 look at it and i go wow i need to learn

22:09 to be more economical with my words so

22:12 i’m always looking at these things and i

22:15 just think the more we can get

22:16 comfortable looking at our our bad

22:18 habits

22:20 and in real time

22:22 start to make some of those changes the

22:25 more we’re just going to be

22:26 amazing as a human being and the more

22:28 we’re going to be irreplaceable as a

22:30 partner because most people in love are

22:32 not doing that

22:34 very true

22:36 you know what this makes me think of

22:37 matt

22:38 is the i think it’s some of the first

22:40 advice i ever heard from you

22:42 i think somebody asked you like what’s

22:44 your one best piece of relationship

22:46 advice

22:47 and you said

22:49 never stop impressing your partner

22:52 and i’ve been

22:54 i’ve been married for like

22:56 almost three years

22:58 and i think there’s like a slight

23:00 addendum to that

23:02 too which is

23:03 never stop being impressed by your

23:05 partner

23:06 like never stop seeing those things that

23:10 those little things that they’re doing

23:12 as they get to know you when you’re

23:13 doing all these things

23:14 um you’re working very you’re working

23:17 with mastery as you as you become a

23:19 better speaker

23:21 and uh i think it’s

23:23 i think it would suck if i never noticed

23:26 like because we’ve worked together for a

23:28 long time if i never noticed that you

23:29 were getting better

23:30 it’d be easy to just sit back and say

23:32 like okay yeah matt’s always been a

23:34 great speaker and you can start to take

23:35 it for granted but

23:37 yeah man you you have been improving

23:40 and the same with my relationship with

23:41 my wife like you need to be mindful

23:43 about paying attention to those great

23:45 things that person does for you and you

23:47 have to hope that that person is also

23:49 doing that for you as well and giving

23:52 you credit

23:53 well the credit thing and thank you for

23:55 that jameson that’s really lovely i

23:58 the the credit thing is it matters

24:00 because

24:02 as you say it’s not just for our benefit

24:04 that we continue to recognize

24:06 what’s great about our partners it’s so

24:09 that they can keep connecting

24:12 to the to the reward

24:15 of doing it of being that thing more

24:19 we do you know if you think about the

24:21 good habits we do

24:23 part of what drives us in our good

24:25 habits is the reward

24:27 if i

24:28 make a

24:30 if i go to the gym

24:33 i feel good

24:34 at the end of it there’s a feeling that

24:36 i want to get at the end of going to the

24:38 gym which is that good that little

24:40 euphoric

24:41 feeling

24:42 of that release of ah i worked out

24:46 it

24:47 if we write for an hour we’re looking

24:50 for that feeling of uh i wrote for an

24:52 hour i feel good i did that difficult

24:55 thing

24:56 we complete habits to get the reward at

25:00 the end of it

25:01 well

25:03 are we still giving our partner the the

25:06 reward from our side yeah for doing

25:08 those

25:09 good habits do we still make them feel

25:12 good for doing those things

25:14 and i think jameson you just hit on why

25:18 relationships can deteriorate over time

25:21 or why they can become stagnant or why

25:24 over time it can feel like

25:26 people are trying this

25:29 it’s because

25:31 i’m not you know when i go on a date

25:33 and i feel someone reflect back at me

25:36 what’s impressive about me

25:38 that’s

25:40 that’s something that makes you go oh

25:41 that felt good you got a hit for being

25:44 that thing yeah it’s that glow it’s and

25:46 it’s same when someone gives you some

25:48 interest or attention like if you have a

25:50 friend who never asks you questions

25:52 anymore about yourself

25:53 you start to notice like they don’t ever

25:56 pay any attention to me anymore they

25:58 don’t ever

25:59 notice the things i’m doing or care and

26:01 that

26:02 that’s that stuff registers with us over

26:04 time that’s what erodes a relationship

26:07 yeah

26:08 yeah i would go as far as to say

26:12 i don’t even think this is a stretch to

26:13 say

26:15 it has to be one of

26:17 the causes

26:19 of so many affairs

26:21 is

26:22 the desire to be impressive again

26:26 the desire to be seen

26:28 in uh

26:30 in a new light again

26:32 to to be seen for the first time again

26:36 to to

26:38 dazzle for the first time

26:41 and

26:42 it is

26:43 you know it’s why i say

26:45 relationships are for heroes

26:48 relationships are for heroes because one

26:50 of the hardest things about a

26:52 relationship

26:53 is that

26:56 you is hard to remain

26:59 as exciting to your partner as the rest

27:02 of the world

27:04 is because

27:07 on one level you could argue how do you

27:09 compete

27:11 how do you continue to compete with the

27:13 world of mystery

27:16 when you become over time a completely

27:19 known quantity

27:22 taking the risk that someone is going to

27:24 be with you and stay with you

27:27 despite the fact that you are becoming a

27:30 completely known quantity to them and

27:32 the rest of the world remains ex this

27:35 mysterious exciting thing

27:37 is a brave act

27:40 it’s a heroic act

27:42 it takes guts

27:44 because you know what doesn’t take guts

27:46 living on the outside all the time

27:50 living on the outside dipping into

27:52 someone’s life being mysterious being

27:54 exciting and then disappearing

27:57 that doesn’t take guts

28:00 because i all i’m relying on for your

28:02 interest is my mystery

28:05 my scarcity

28:07 my excitement if you’re in a

28:09 relationship and you have an affair with

28:11 me

28:13 that doesn’t take any guts by me it’s

28:15 easy to be exciting on the outside of a

28:17 relationship and come in and make

28:19 someone inside a relationship feel that

28:21 you’re dazzling and exciting

28:23 and amazing because you only have to be

28:25 there for five minutes

28:28 right it’s like somebody else like we

28:30 you know steve we have nephews right

28:33 what happens with nephews and nieces we

28:35 go home

28:36 we get to play with the nephews and

28:37 nieces for five minutes

28:39 and they seem like the greatest thing

28:41 ever

28:43 but if we’re with them for three hours

28:46 you start to go okay this is a lot

28:49 this is this is a lot of work you know

28:52 but you see the mums and dads of kids

28:54 and you’re like oh my god they’re so

28:56 amazing they’re so adorable like you

28:58 love them because you’re with them for

28:59 an hour and they’re like try being here

29:01 tonight

29:03 try still being here next week

29:05 it’s

29:06 tough

29:08 right it’s easy for my kids to come and

29:10 make you think they’re the most exciting

29:12 charming thing in the world for five

29:14 minutes

29:15 yeah right being that’s why parenting is

29:18 heroic

29:20 right because you don’t leave

29:22 you you stay

29:24 and you stay through all of the

29:25 difficult stuff

29:27 you stay through the bad habits

29:29 you stay through all of that realness

29:32 and um

29:34 and i think that that’s one of the one

29:36 of the most beautiful things about a

29:38 relationship

29:41 is that you build something

29:43 over time

29:45 that is

29:46 that is

29:48 more exciting

29:50 than mystery

29:53 you you build something that is

29:56 um

29:58 it’s it’s beautiful

30:00 you’re building beauty you’re in in a

30:02 way you’re valuing beauty over mystery

30:05 yeah

30:06 right

30:07 and and the more you add to it and and

30:10 the more you come to accept each other

30:11 and see each other and bring out the

30:13 best in each other

30:15 the more you’re building the beauty of

30:17 the relationship and valuing that over

30:20 the mystery and i think that people pay

30:23 a price in life in general and i know in

30:26 my past i’ve paid a price for it

30:29 for valuing mystery overview over true

30:32 beauty

30:33 yeah you pay a price for that because

30:36 you’re chasing a drug

30:38 and you’re chasing a drug that that can

30:40 never live up to its promise

30:42 we all have to decide whether what we

30:44 want is a real relationship

30:47 or a perfect mystery

30:49 i really want you to watch this next

30:50 video i think it’s going to make a big

30:52 difference in your life click the link

30:53 here and then

30:55 we’re looking every day for reassurance

30:57 did you mean what you said yesterday are

30:59 you are you really going to stay with me

31:01 are you really never going to cheat on

31:02 me

31:03 we can never get enough reassurance and

31:05 reassurance always needs to be topped up

—

