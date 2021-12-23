Get Daily Email
Swing for the Fences [Video]

Swing for the Fences [Video]

A woman turns to the boxing ring to overcome the anger inside of her.

By Omeleto

.

.

Kelly lives with and cares for her grandmother Cath, who is in the early grips of dementia. It’s a hard job, especially when Cath lashes out at Kelly.

Kelly has few outlets for her stress, but she finds relief at a local boxing gym. As things come to a head at home, she must learn to master the anger building up inside of her — or end up like her mother.

Directed by Alex Hardy from a script co-written with Elizabeth Mason, with music from Shae Universe, this absorbing short drama combines the visceral power of great sports drama with an incisive and intimate psychological one. Though the central sport here is brutal, its storytelling is sensitive and deeply attuned to its protagonist’s headspace, as she faces intense stress in her home life, both from her present circumstances and her familial legacy.

Like its main character, the emotional tenor of the narrative alternates between quiet and explosive. Kelly’s world is captured in naturalistic muted, muddy colors and well-worn settings, and the storytelling juxtaposes reflective moments when Kelly absorbs the travails of her life with the emotional explosions that offer an outlet and come with their own fallout.

Likewise, the visual style can be both observational and textured and then raw and jagged, emphasizing both sides of its main character. Kelly is caring and sensitive, but she also carries a heavy responsibility. This burden exacts an emotional toll on her, and the film’s excellent writing captures with precision and economy just how draining it is, and how reflection and restlessness feed into one another.

Actor Laya Lewis’s compelling performance is the foundation for this character-centered narrative. She captures the many dimensions of Kelly’s life and relationships, starting with the heartbreaking struggles she contends with as she cares for her grandmother, played by actor Joan Hodges in a brief but powerful performance that makes clear how devastating dementia is.

Kelly exhibits great patience and calm, but Lewis’s nuanced portrayal makes sure we see the herculean efforts it takes to stifle her natural reactions to react to the more difficult incidents that build up. These suppressed feelings are transferred into a rage and anger that gives Kelly a short fuse and temper in other areas of her life. And this fuels her in the ring, where a seemingly small incident blows up into a huge brawl — one that makes her realize how close she is to the edge.

Complex, clear and resonant, Swing for the Fences ends on a muted but poignant note of both relief and love, with a small moment of tenderness between Kelly and her grandma that offers a small ray of light in Kelly’s sometimes bleak world. Viewers understand just why Kelly has taken on the role and why she’s willing to absorb its various indignities, hurts and traumas. And we understand, too, just what it takes to be strong, both in and out of the ring.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
dave
00:04
oh do you expect me to watch the bloody
00:07
ceiling all day eh
00:09
you know i did finish painting it
00:15
are you doing this on purpose
00:18
oh just talk to myself shalom i’ll just
00:20
do everything
00:26
dive it
00:27
dive
00:34
are you doing this on purpose
00:39
hello
00:41
why are you doing this to me
00:46
dave
00:48
david
00:51
when are we having these windows open eh
00:55
i’ve told you a thousand rugged times
00:58
david
01:00
[Music]
01:12
what’s the time
01:15
sample is bleeding banister i thought
01:16
david was supposed to mend that oh geez
01:19
something’s smelly so it’s kicking up
01:23
is that a cat ain’t catman cat’s outside
01:26
didn’t she let her in there
01:28
poor tiggs
01:30
ginger tom lover up the duff again if
01:32
you’re not careful
01:33
with a piss and [ __ ] all up the curtains
01:36
remember
01:39
what’s time
01:41
it’s tea time tea time
01:43
why am i not dressed i need to be at the
01:47
shop
01:48
david trish will be in a minute won’t
01:50
she wayne
01:52
no who
01:53
trish
01:54
shows up
01:56
trish
01:57
trish
01:59
old trish
02:01
i got her number
02:03
we’re sticking on the tools today i’ll
02:06
think
02:07
okay
02:09
sticker on tills yeah
02:11
oh
02:12
don’t drop me like that you stupid cow
02:15
i didn’t drop you know always take your
02:17
question out on me
02:19
what have i done
02:21
and i can smell the booze on your breath
02:23
don’t think i can’t
02:25
yeah god bugger off
02:28
i’ll get my hands on you young lady i’ll
02:30
throttle ya
02:34
zap
02:39
is
02:47
[Music]
02:57
[Music]
03:09
that’s all i do
03:13
oh a chair’s wet
03:15
well about time
03:20
i think you’re doing your letter stop
03:22
trying to take my clothes off save it
03:24
help me it’s me i need to change you
03:27
girl hey just move your eyes off nancy
03:30
you want my help no none get your black
03:33
hands off
03:58
are you going to get that then
04:00
it’s david probably
04:02
found a cat
04:05
you can’t stay out there all night
04:24
the traffic was terrible you’re late
04:26
she’s a [ __ ] mess
04:41
less messy boys yeah
04:44
find them arms drop the chin
04:57
[ __ ] cliche
05:13
all right
05:14
move your [ __ ] down
05:26
anything missing from that locker here
05:28
and i’ll [ __ ] you up in it
05:36
she
05:44
nice
06:05
all right where’s my bag i got your
06:07
stupid bag you’re lying [ __ ] give me my
06:10
bag now i said i ain’t got your stupid
06:12
bag
06:13
give me my [ __ ] bag back because you
06:15
nasty little chickens no kelly just [ __ ]
06:18
off will ya
06:19
fine
06:20
i’ll [ __ ] you up in the street would you
06:22
say to me no no no no you don’t
06:30
oh you win
06:34
get your clothes on
06:43
you sure you want to do this
06:48
all right center
06:52
all right once this is over it’s over do
06:55
you understand
06:56
i’m talking to my [ __ ] cell for what
06:58
no more [ __ ] after this
07:02
i had such gloves
07:10
[Music]
07:12
all right listen to my instructions at
07:13
all times yeah
07:22
stay awake
07:25
[Music]
07:28
good guilty
07:30
hands kelly use your [ __ ] hands yeah
07:33
ugh
07:37
[Music]
07:49
regroup nice nice yeah good work keep it
07:52
up
07:54
[Music]
08:11
[Music]
08:33
[Music]
08:58
[Music]
09:04
like tap
09:10
[Music]
09:18
god
09:20
[Music]
09:28
[ __ ] sake man
09:31
this [ __ ] is crazy
09:43
she’s right you know
09:46
christ say kell you got so much
09:48
heart but your anger’s making you too
09:51
predictable
09:52
you’re from better stocked in this and
09:54
you know it
09:57
and [ __ ] off i’ll see you saturday
10:44
[Music]
11:22
hi
11:23
that’s her all washed and changed
11:26
did you get tea bags i’ll make it a
11:28
couple before i leave
11:30
no do that
11:32
okay great
11:33
listen um
11:35
you can leave her like that for so long
11:36
next time
11:39
all right i’ll see you both tomorrow
11:41
then
11:42
oh and i got her some sweeties as well
11:44
by the way
11:48
thanks
11:53
it died
11:54
look at this and look at the state of
11:57
that
11:58
who told her to wear that on the telly
12:01
oh yeah
12:07
no it’s me
12:11
oh bloody now it’s you kelly
12:24
what’s happened to you
12:28
you’ve been fighting
12:34
my dear girl
12:43
runs in the family
12:55
always reminds me
12:58
when you’re going to get rid of your
12:59
bloody mother’s punch bag
13:08
don’t know
13:11
[Music]
13:14
i think he’s going to stay a bit longer
13:34
[Music]
13:48
[Music]
14:36
you

