Swing for the Fences [Video]

Kelly lives with and cares for her grandmother Cath, who is in the early grips of dementia. It’s a hard job, especially when Cath lashes out at Kelly.

Kelly has few outlets for her stress, but she finds relief at a local boxing gym. As things come to a head at home, she must learn to master the anger building up inside of her — or end up like her mother.

Directed by Alex Hardy from a script co-written with Elizabeth Mason, with music from Shae Universe, this absorbing short drama combines the visceral power of great sports drama with an incisive and intimate psychological one. Though the central sport here is brutal, its storytelling is sensitive and deeply attuned to its protagonist’s headspace, as she faces intense stress in her home life, both from her present circumstances and her familial legacy.

Like its main character, the emotional tenor of the narrative alternates between quiet and explosive. Kelly’s world is captured in naturalistic muted, muddy colors and well-worn settings, and the storytelling juxtaposes reflective moments when Kelly absorbs the travails of her life with the emotional explosions that offer an outlet and come with their own fallout.

Likewise, the visual style can be both observational and textured and then raw and jagged, emphasizing both sides of its main character. Kelly is caring and sensitive, but she also carries a heavy responsibility. This burden exacts an emotional toll on her, and the film’s excellent writing captures with precision and economy just how draining it is, and how reflection and restlessness feed into one another.

Actor Laya Lewis’s compelling performance is the foundation for this character-centered narrative. She captures the many dimensions of Kelly’s life and relationships, starting with the heartbreaking struggles she contends with as she cares for her grandmother, played by actor Joan Hodges in a brief but powerful performance that makes clear how devastating dementia is.

Kelly exhibits great patience and calm, but Lewis’s nuanced portrayal makes sure we see the herculean efforts it takes to stifle her natural reactions to react to the more difficult incidents that build up. These suppressed feelings are transferred into a rage and anger that gives Kelly a short fuse and temper in other areas of her life. And this fuels her in the ring, where a seemingly small incident blows up into a huge brawl — one that makes her realize how close she is to the edge.

Complex, clear and resonant, Swing for the Fences ends on a muted but poignant note of both relief and love, with a small moment of tenderness between Kelly and her grandma that offers a small ray of light in Kelly’s sometimes bleak world. Viewers understand just why Kelly has taken on the role and why she’s willing to absorb its various indignities, hurts and traumas. And we understand, too, just what it takes to be strong, both in and out of the ring.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 dave

00:04 oh do you expect me to watch the bloody

00:07 ceiling all day eh

00:09 you know i did finish painting it

00:15 are you doing this on purpose

00:18 oh just talk to myself shalom i’ll just

00:20 do everything

00:26 dive it

00:27 dive

00:34 are you doing this on purpose

00:39 hello

00:41 why are you doing this to me

00:46 dave

00:48 david

00:51 when are we having these windows open eh

00:55 i’ve told you a thousand rugged times

00:58 david

01:00 [Music]

01:12 what’s the time

01:15 sample is bleeding banister i thought

01:16 david was supposed to mend that oh geez

01:19 something’s smelly so it’s kicking up

01:23 is that a cat ain’t catman cat’s outside

01:26 didn’t she let her in there

01:28 poor tiggs

01:30 ginger tom lover up the duff again if

01:32 you’re not careful

01:33 with a piss and [ __ ] all up the curtains

01:36 remember

01:39 what’s time

01:41 it’s tea time tea time

01:43 why am i not dressed i need to be at the

01:47 shop

01:48 david trish will be in a minute won’t

01:50 she wayne

01:52 no who

01:53 trish

01:54 shows up

01:56 trish

01:57 trish

01:59 old trish

02:01 i got her number

02:03 we’re sticking on the tools today i’ll

02:06 think

02:07 okay

02:09 sticker on tills yeah

02:11 oh

02:12 don’t drop me like that you stupid cow

02:15 i didn’t drop you know always take your

02:17 question out on me

02:19 what have i done

02:21 and i can smell the booze on your breath

02:23 don’t think i can’t

02:25 yeah god bugger off

02:28 i’ll get my hands on you young lady i’ll

02:30 throttle ya

02:34 zap

02:39 is

02:47 [Music]

02:57 [Music]

03:09 that’s all i do

03:13 oh a chair’s wet

03:15 well about time

03:20 i think you’re doing your letter stop

03:22 trying to take my clothes off save it

03:24 help me it’s me i need to change you

03:27 girl hey just move your eyes off nancy

03:30 you want my help no none get your black

03:33 hands off

03:58 are you going to get that then

04:00 it’s david probably

04:02 found a cat

04:05 you can’t stay out there all night

04:24 the traffic was terrible you’re late

04:26 she’s a [ __ ] mess

04:41 less messy boys yeah

04:44 find them arms drop the chin

04:57 [ __ ] cliche

05:13 all right

05:14 move your [ __ ] down

05:26 anything missing from that locker here

05:28 and i’ll [ __ ] you up in it

05:36 she

05:44 nice

06:05 all right where’s my bag i got your

06:07 stupid bag you’re lying [ __ ] give me my

06:10 bag now i said i ain’t got your stupid

06:12 bag

06:13 give me my [ __ ] bag back because you

06:15 nasty little chickens no kelly just [ __ ]

06:18 off will ya

06:19 fine

06:20 i’ll [ __ ] you up in the street would you

06:22 say to me no no no no you don’t

06:30 oh you win

06:34 get your clothes on

06:43 you sure you want to do this

06:48 all right center

06:52 all right once this is over it’s over do

06:55 you understand

06:56 i’m talking to my [ __ ] cell for what

06:58 no more [ __ ] after this

07:02 i had such gloves

07:10 [Music]

07:12 all right listen to my instructions at

07:13 all times yeah

07:22 stay awake

07:25 [Music]

07:28 good guilty

07:30 hands kelly use your [ __ ] hands yeah

07:33 ugh

07:37 [Music]

07:49 regroup nice nice yeah good work keep it

07:52 up

07:54 [Music]

08:11 [Music]

08:33 [Music]

08:58 [Music]

09:04 like tap

09:10 [Music]

09:18 god

09:20 [Music]

09:28 [ __ ] sake man

09:31 this [ __ ] is crazy

09:43 she’s right you know

09:46 christ say kell you got so much

09:48 heart but your anger’s making you too

09:51 predictable

09:52 you’re from better stocked in this and

09:54 you know it

09:57 and [ __ ] off i’ll see you saturday

10:44 [Music]

11:22 hi

11:23 that’s her all washed and changed

11:26 did you get tea bags i’ll make it a

11:28 couple before i leave

11:30 no do that

11:32 okay great

11:33 listen um

11:35 you can leave her like that for so long

11:36 next time

11:39 all right i’ll see you both tomorrow

11:41 then

11:42 oh and i got her some sweeties as well

11:44 by the way

11:48 thanks

11:53 it died

11:54 look at this and look at the state of

11:57 that

11:58 who told her to wear that on the telly

12:01 oh yeah

12:07 no it’s me

12:11 oh bloody now it’s you kelly

12:24 what’s happened to you

12:28 you’ve been fighting

12:34 my dear girl

12:43 runs in the family

12:55 always reminds me

12:58 when you’re going to get rid of your

12:59 bloody mother’s punch bag

13:08 don’t know

13:11 [Music]

13:14 i think he’s going to stay a bit longer

13:34 [Music]

13:48 [Music]

14:36 you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

