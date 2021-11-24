Get Daily Email
SWT – It's a Fire Baby [Video]

SWT – It’s a Fire Baby [Video]

"I made love to a white canvas and images fertilized"

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

An Honorable Mention from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
it’s a fire baby
00:04
written by danielle womack your grace
00:08
hypnotizes me honey nectar calling like
00:12
fruit from a poisonous tree
00:15
beauty and beastly i said it
00:19
taste my veins leave reality numb
00:22
frame and posted my fears pouring them
00:25
out like stained sheets of um
00:27
oops i meant love i’m on the fire
00:31
pricking my fingertips tasting the lips
00:33
of her
00:34
burning whispers of a preferred blur
00:37
there i stood
00:39
in a ring of gas piercing cupid with
00:42
dirty ass glass
00:44
counted your eyelashes locked eyes
00:47
pulled the trigger and then laughed
00:51
your gray symmetizes me honey nectar
00:54
calling like fruit from a poisonous tree
00:58
i made love to a white canvas and images
01:01
fertilized
01:03
if you like a raw baby how can art stay
01:05
civilized
01:07
paint me love name each color you would
01:10
use
01:11
learn me posing naked as your muse
01:14
clothes are for amateurs why not paint
01:17
my soul
01:18
the current is messy we may need damage
01:21
control
01:23
this is the purest i have ever been
01:26
with the lights off should be a
01:28
sin
01:29
see me all of me talk to me like the
01:32
golden sky would
01:34
touch me like i’m from the atlantis
01:36
touch me like i should
01:38
if i kill you i’m sorry but
01:41
i’m emotional but baby legends ain’t
01:45
meant to be bashful
01:47
swag not casual lips so sensual mine is
01:50
original
01:51
where it’s grabbing you like crystal no
01:54
people who know the devil is real will
01:57
still praise god
01:59
so there wouldn’t be a world if eve
02:01
wasn’t flawed
02:03
i made love to a white canvas and images
02:06
fertilized
02:08
if you like it raw how can art stay
02:11
civilized
02:13
it’s a fire baby written by danielle
02:20
womack
02:25
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

